"Michelob ULTRA Joins Millions of Fans Supporting Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024."

As the exclusive beer sponsor of Team USA for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Michelob ULTRA launches new custom packaging and integrated campaign featuring a star-studded Team USA roster

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelob ULTRA, a beer brewed for those who live an active lifestyle, will be back on the international sports stage proudly supporting Team USA as the Exclusive Beer Sponsor of Team USA for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Michelob ULTRA's Olympic and Paralympic sponsorship is a continuation of the brand's goal to bring the "Summer of Team USA" to fans and consumers across the country through the biggest summer program in Michelob ULTRA's history and builds on the brand's commercial momentum after recently reaching its all-time high market share earlier this year.

"We're honored to support Team USA in representing the best of the American spirit in the biggest stage in sports," said Ricardo Marques Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA. "This summer also marks the start of an exciting four-year journey for Michelob ULTRA as we build towards the much anticipated LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Michelob ULTRA will partner with select Team USA athletes to be part of the Team ULTRA roster to bring fans a unique, inside look at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. In addition to being featured in Michelob ULTRA creative and OOH assets, the Team ULTRA athletes will share social content and make special appearances, live from Paris. Featured athletes include Sabrina Ionescu (Basketball); Rose Lavelle, Mallory Swanson, and Gianluca Busio (Soccer); Ryan Crouser and Yared Nuguse (Track and Field); and Christopher Blevins (Cycling).

"I'm so proud to represent the United States on the biggest international stage, and to be working with Michelob ULTRA to bring fans as close to the Olympic Games as possible," said Sabrina Ionescu, USA Basketball player and a Michelob ULTRA athlete. "As a player, this is a dream come true and I'm excited to work with Michelob ULTRA to connect with fans as they celebrate Team USA and cheer for our success in Paris."

As part of the campaign, Michelob ULTRA will air two new TVCs – "Brewed Here," which builds anticipation in the weeks leading up to the start of the competition, and "Home Team," a :30 spot that features Team ULTRA athletes and will debut during the Opening Ceremony. The brand has also released new packaging, which includes the Team USA Olympic emblem on the neck of ULTRA bottles.

Michelob ULTRA will also have a strong presence in Paris and back at home with a number of activations, including broadcast integrations at the Opening Ceremony; a full linear takeover on August 2nd; OOH advertising and new trade assets featuring Michelob ULTRA's Team USA athletes; watch parties hosted at Rockefeller Plaza; and a footprint at Team USA House in Paris.

Michelob ULTRA will become the first brand to participate in the Order of Ikkos Ceremony – a tradition that gives Team USA medalists an opportunity to recognize their coaches who have supported them in achieving their Olympic and Paralympic dreams – offering fans superior access to Team USA athletes as they celebrate their accomplishments in Paris.

To celebrate the Olympics, Michelob ULTRA is offering consumers who are 21+ a chance to "Toast to Team USA," with a special rebate on Michelob ULTRA in stores and at on-premise accounts in select states.

Michelob ULTRA's sponsorship of this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games showcases the brand's commitment to sports as a growth driver. Fueled by sports platforms, Michelob ULTRA continues to see strong commercial momentum and has built the "Summer of Team USA" strategy to meet consumers at their passion points engaging fans everywhere through the world's most popular sporting events.

