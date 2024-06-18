Michelob ULTRA Kicks Off the “Summer of Team USA” with Biggest Summer Program in Brand’s History Starting with CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™

Michelob ULTRA is showcasing their investment in soccer and commitment to connecting with sports enthusiasts everywhere by providing one-of-a-kind fan experiences and can't-miss collaborations ahead of this summer's CONMEBOL Copa América tournament.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelob ULTRA, a beer brewed for those who live an active lifestyle, will bring Superior Enjoyment to fans with activations at all 14 U.S. host cities throughout the tournament as the Official Global Beer Sponsor of CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ – the oldest still-running continental soccer competition and one of the most iconic tournaments in sports.

Michelob ULTRA's CONMEBOL Copa América sponsorship builds on the brand's commitment to soccer, including being the Official Beer Sponsor of the U.S. Men's National Team and the Mexico Men's National Team, and its continuing support of Lionel Messi.

"Summer of Team USA" will be the biggest summer program in Michelob ULTRA's history, continuing the brand's commercial momentum after recently reaching its all-time high market share earlier this year.

"Being able to engage with some of the most passionate fans in sports through an incredible international event like CONMEBOL Copa América gives us great momentum heading into the summer season, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this plan to life," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA. "Michelob ULTRA is uniquely positioned to connect with consumers across sports and social occasions, and this campaign will set us up for a dynamic summer with more international moments to put our brand point of view in front of millions of fans."

As part of the campaign, Michelob ULTRA will air a TVC that highlights the brand's point of view and celebrates the superior moments when your active life becomes your social life. "Enjoyment" will help further the connection between the brand and these players by combining the anticipation that builds as we get closer to the tournament while serving as a reminder for athletes and fans alike to savor the moment.

The TVC is part of a fully integrated marketing campaign that's built around the brand's Superior Access platform, ULTRA Pitchside , which gives 21+ fans the chance to win from three tiers of exclusive prizes, including CONMEBOL Copa América hospitality packages, gear signed by Lionel Messi plus other exclusive merch, and tickets to CONMEBOL Copa América matches. The brand will also sponsor the Superior Player of the Match Trophy, which will be presented to a top player after each match by a fan vote.

Michelob ULTRA will also host more than 1 million 21+ consumers at fan zones located at all 14 host stadiums for each of CONMEBOL Copa América's 32 matches around the country. These immersive footprints will provide guests with a superior CONMEBOL Copa América experience only Michelob ULTRA can deliver, including soccer-inspired games, live music, and access to exclusive merch.

To build excitement around this iconic tournament, Michelob ULTRA will continue its partnership with USMNT star Christian Pulisic to celebrate the tournament's superior moments happening right here at home. In addition to offering fans special-edition packaging featuring the U.S. shield logo and the Mexico shield logo, fans can expect to see Christian Pulisic in OOH advertising across the U.S.

"As a player, it's energizing to see how soccer is growing here in the U.S. through our incredible fans and overall support through brand partners like Michelob ULTRA," said Christian Pulisic, USMNT Captain and a Michelob ULTRA partner. "This brand is all about bringing people together through an active lifestyle, which is something I directly relate to and know fans of the USMNT will continue to connect with."

Michelob ULTRA is also collaborating with iconic global sports brand and CONMEBOL Copa América sponsor, PUMA, on a limited-edition collection, which fans can enter to win via the brand's ULTRA Pitchside platform. The collection is inspired by PUMA Cumbre, the official match ball of CONMEBOL Copa América. The PUMA Cumbre name is a nod to the mountain ranges that stretch across all of America, and the design is based on the shape of the continent and the 16 countries that will come together to compete this summer at the tournament.

Click here to learn more about ULTRA Pitchside and enter for a chance to win.

About Michelob ULTRA:

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the No. 2 beer in the industry by volume. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Anheuser-Busch:

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life. We are home to several of America's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation's military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About CONMEBOL Copa América:

The CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™ will be played in the United States and includes 10 CONMEBOL teams and 6 guest teams from Concacaf. In this edition, this traditional tournament will be organized by both confederations. All 6 Concacaf teams qualify through the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League. The teams representing North, Central America and the Caribbean are the United States, Panama, Jamaica, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. In its 48th edition of one of the most important competitions on the continent, this will be the second time in the tournaments history that it will host 16 teams – having hosted the same number of teams in its 2016 edition, also held in the United States. Taking the field will be 10 South American FIFA World Cup™ title holders and the biggest stars in world football to play 32 matches in this edition of the tournament in June and July 2024.

About PUMA:

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

MICHELOB ULTRA®PITCHSIDE – CONMEBOL COPA AMÉRICA 2024 SWEEPSTAKES. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins on 4/1/24 and ends on 7/14/24. See official rules at www.michelobultra.com/rules for free entry, entry deadlines. Void where prohibited.

