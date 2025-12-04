Global Ambassador Lionel Messi reveals 2026 Michelob ULTRA Superior Player of The Match Trophy design ahead of The Final Draw

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelob ULTRA, America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer1 and Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, is celebrating superior performance ahead of The Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the debut of the tournament's newly designed MVP trophy. The Superior Player of the Match trophy, created in partnership with renowned designer and artist Victor Solomon, will be awarded to one standout player after every FIFA World Cup 2026 match through fan vote.

Michelob ULTRA Unveils the FIFA World Cup 2026™ MVP Trophy, Merging Artistry and Legacy in a Sleek New Design

To reveal the trophy, Michelob ULTRA tapped global brand ambassador and soccer superstar Lionel Messi and the sport's brightest stars to release a digital film aimed at showcasing the fierce competition and prestige that comes with the award. Messi has more Player of the Match trophy honors than any male athlete in FIFA World Cup™ history with 11 wins, making him the winningest recipient of the recognition.

Ricardo Marques, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA, said: "As the U.S., Canada and Mexico prepare to host the FIFA World Cup, Michelob ULTRA set out to create a trophy worthy of this historic moment. The 2026 Superior Player of the Match trophy celebrates four years of training, unforgettable plays, and hard-fought battles. This design stands as a tribute to the dedication, passion, and excellence of the players who will lift it this summer."

Superior Player of the Match Trophy

The Superior Player of the Match trophy will be awarded to a standout player after every match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 via fan vote, giving soccer aficionados an important role in the tournament.

The design was led by acclaimed artist Victor Solomon who boasts a wide-spanning legacy in sports, designing the most iconic trophies and celebratory memorabilia including the NBA's Larry O'Brien trophy. The 2026 Superior Player of the Match trophy merges tradition with modernity, paying homage to the tournament and host countries with:

Satin finished aluminum form with open-top sloped with a 26-degree angle for the tournament year

Red insert made of 104 faceted red crystal pieces in reference to the number of matches in the tournament and representative of Michelob ULTRA's signature ribbon as the design center piece

Three-layer trophy base representing the host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States

With this new design, Solomon continues to merge artistry and legacy, celebrating superior performance in every detail and the athletes who rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Victor Solomon said: "When reimagining the Superior Player of the Match trophy, I wanted to create a piece that didn't just honor excellence but felt born from the energy of the FIFA World Cup itself. Just like the fans who vote for each recipient, every detail is meant to celebrate the pursuit of greatness – and the moments that make history."

Since the inception of a player of the match type award in 2002, there have been 384 honors presented during FIFA World Cup play.

Superior Access To The FIFA World Cup 2026

Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, Michelob ULTRA will provide soccer's most passionate fans with a chance to win over $1 million in match tickets and gear as part of the brand's Superior Access platform. Launching in tandem with The Final Draw, Michelob ULTRA '94 to '26 Tickets, a limited time ticket giveaway, is celebrating the fans who continue to show up for soccer over the decades. For select fans, a ticket from the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ might just be a ticket for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Full details can be found on Michelob ULTRA's social channels.

Michelob ULTRA's Commitment To Soccer

The trophy unveiling marks the next milestone in Michelob ULTRA's long-term investment in the world's most popular sport by proudly sponsoring every major international soccer tournament taking place in the U.S., including Copa América USA 2024™, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and the Olympic Games LA 2028. The brand also continues its support of the U.S. National Team, along with its ongoing partnership with global ambassador Lionel Messi.

For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

See Official Rules at www.michelobultra.com/rules for free entry, prizes, & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT MICHELOB ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the #1 Top-Selling Beer and Fastest-Growing in America. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT ANHESUER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As a leading American manufacturer and the nation's top brewer, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only brewer that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling beer – as well as Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, and industry-leading craft brands. From our longstanding efforts to support American farmers, military, veterans, and first responders, to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our beer to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

1 Circana MULC+ US L52W Volume w.e 11/30/25

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Michelob ULTRA