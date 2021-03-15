Michigan Basketball Legend Jalen Rose Signs with BetMGM As Celebrated Brand Ambassador

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the signing of Jalen Rose as a celebrity brand ambassador. The Michigan basketball legend and award-winning analyst will be featured in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns and participate in a variety of BetMGM fan events.

"The excitement around sports and the growth of sports betting, and BetMGM in particular, this year has been special to witness," said Rose. "I'm beyond excited to go from a spectator to a player joining the BetMGM team, continuing to defy industry expectations."

BetMGM's January launch of mobile sports betting and iGaming set records in Michigan, where Rose captivated the nation as part of "The Fab Five," one of college basketball's most famous teams. Rose enjoyed a 13-year career in the NBA before becoming a renowned multi-media personality where he is known throughout the industry as one of the hardest-working analysts and columnists.

Rose will engage with BetMGM customers and MGM Resorts' M life Rewards loyalty members, both virtually and in-person. He also will appear in BetMGM social media content and make guest appearances on radio and television programs nationwide.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Jalen Rose is an All-Star addition to the BetMGM team. The impact he has had on the game of basketball is surpassed only by the exceptional analysis he provides fans daily. We anticipate a great relationship and look forward to the initiatives we'll pursue together."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.



