Michigan Chamber Encouraged With News That Permanent MIOSHA Rules Will Finally Be Withdrawn

LANSING, Mich., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber expressed optimism over an agreement announced today by legislative leaders and the Governor to withdraw the proposed MIOSHA permanent COVID-19 workplace rules, work together to negotiate the state budget and federal funding from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Act and to work to give the legislature more legislative input on future Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Epidemic Orders.

"We are encouraged that the state seems to be turning a page on its endless COVID restrictions, which is appropriate given that cases are trending down, vaccination rates are up and governors across the country are moving more decisively to safely reopen their states," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the Michigan Chamber. "The Chamber has been calling for an end to the constant stream of arbitrary, confusing and constantly changes state orders coming from Lansing."

"We are pleased to hear that, under the deal announced today, MIOSHA will be withdrawing its proposed permanent COVID-19 workplace rules, but disappointed that the rules were proposed in the first place," said Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President of Michigan Chamber. "The Governor should not have used the State's economy and Michigan jobs providers as political bargaining chips. We applaud the leadership of the Majority Leader Shirkey and Speaker Wentworth to deliver a deal that is a good first step towards more fully reopening the economy and helping job providers turn the page on COVID-19."

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

