Michigan Chamber Of Commerce Announces The Appointment Of Policy Committee Chairs

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of its policy advisory committee chairs for 2021-22. The new chairs will be David Cessante – Health & Human Resources Committee, Wayne Roberts – Tax Policy Committee and Troy Cummings – Energy & Environment Committee.

"The Michigan Chamber Policy Advisory Committees play a key role in guiding the Chamber's agenda on subjects ranging from tax policy to health care and employment law to energy and environment," said Rich Studley, President and CEO of the Michigan Chamber. "Leadership within those committees is crucial to help determine the Chamber's position on key pieces of legislation and initiatives as well as set the Chamber's legislative priorities. We are very pleased with our volunteer leadership."

Troy Cumings, Partner, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, will chair the Energy and Environment Committee. The Energy and Environment Committee focuses on a wide range of regulatory and legislative issues related to air emission, water use, waste management, renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy rates. The committee's primary focus is on state-level issues under consideration in Lansing; however, the committee also addresses federal related issues.

"The Energy and Environment Committee has been a thought leader and powerful advocate on energy and environmental issues impacting Michigan," said Cumings.

"I look forward to working with members and stakeholders to continue developing sound policy in Michigan that protects energy security and the environment while at the same time allowing businesses to thrive and the state to attract new investment," added Cumings.

David Cessante, Partner, Clark Hill PLC will be the Health & Human Resources Committee chair. The committee focuses on a wide range of issues and policies related to health insurance, employer rights and employment law and Michigan's legal climate.

Cessante has been a member of the Health & Human Resources Committee for the past ten years. "As a management-side labor and employment attorney, I've benefitted tremendously from the timely insight and salient information the Committee provides on matters of significance to my clients and the business community in general," said Cessante. "As such, it's a privilege and an honor to have been chosen to serve as the committee chair and to help guide the Chamber's position as we lead the Michigan business community through the pandemic and focus on rebuilding our economy," added Cessante.

Wayne Roberts, co-chair of Bodman's Business Tax Group, will take over as chair for the Tax Policy Committee. The Tax Policy Committee comprises corporate tax managers, attorneys, CPAs, association executives, consultants, and others interested in influencing our state's tax regime to be fair and efficient. In Wayne's practice at Bodman, he focuses on corporate business and individual tax planning and federal, state and local tax controversies.

"2021 will be a critical time for our state government due to concerns about COVID-19, along with reduced incomes and budget uncertainties," said Roberts. "These concerns create the potential for tax increases, which would place an untimely and heavy burden on businesses and job creators across the state."

"The Tax Policy Committee will need to be highly focused on ensuring that good public policies are implemented in a way that supports businesses and the jobs they both create and maintain," added Roberts.

"We are honored to have such a high level of talented volunteer leaders guiding our policy advisory committees going into the 2021-22 legislative session," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement. "The caliber of leadership will be essential as we continue to navigate through the pandemic, divided government at the state level and a new administration in our nation's capital."

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com

