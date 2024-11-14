Michigan earns C- in 2024 March of Dimes Report Card for preterm birth rate of 10.3%, underscoring urgent need for action

Racial disparities, high maternal and infant mortality rates persist across US

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes today released its 2024 Report Card, revealing Michigan's preterm birth rate remains high at 10.3% while significant health disparities persist among racial and ethnic groups. This year's report details the persistent challenges in maternal and infant health across the state, with the state receiving C- in maternal and infant health.

"In order to save lives and support healthy pregnancies and births, it's critical that we work to improve outcomes and eliminate health disparities across our country," said Dr. Amanda P. Williams, Interim Chief Medical Officer at March of Dimes. "Our work must focus on equitable, science-backed solutions that address these challenges from all sides—through public health, policy advocacy, and community-based programs that support moms and babies."

This year's report finds that chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes remain significant risk factors in maternal health, with pre-pregnancy hypertension rising over 10% nationally from 2022 to 2023, impacting more than 3% of live births. The Report Card also highlights concerning trends in prenatal care. In Michigan, rates of inadequate prenatal care persist. Individuals without prenatal care face preterm birth rates nearly 9% higher than those receiving adequate care, emphasizing the critical importance of early support.

"Every baby deserves the chance for a healthy start, yet the data continue to show unacceptable health outcomes for far too many families," said Cindy Rahman, March of Dimes Interim President and CEO. "March of Dimes is committed to advocating for policies that make healthcare more accessible like Medicaid expansion, addressing the root causes of disparities, and increasing public awareness of effective solutions like our Low Dose, Big Benefits campaign, which supports families and communities to take proactive steps toward healthy pregnancies."

In addition to chronic conditions, March of Dimes examined environmental factors that impact maternal and infant health outcomes. Studies show that pregnant people exposed to environmental risks like extreme heat and air pollution are more likely to have preterm births, low birth weight, or stillbirth, and suffer from preeclampsia.

Key findings from the 2024 Report Card for Michigan:

Preterm birth: The preterm birth rate in Michigan was 10.3% in 2023 with Detroit having the highest preterm birth rate of any city in the US at 15.6%.

Maternal mortality: The maternal mortality rate in Michigan is 19.1% per 100,000 live births.

is 19.1% per 100,000 live births. Infant mortality: The infant mortality rate decreased in the last decade; In 2022, 657 babies died before their first birthday.

Environmental exposure: Exposure to extreme heat or air pollution can increase the risk of poor maternal and infant health outcomes, including preterm birth.

This latest report comes on the heels of "Nowhere to Go: Maternity Care Deserts Across the US," which revealed the worsening state of maternity care access in America. The latest data shows that more than 6 million women live in counties with no or limited access to maternity care services, a situation exacerbated by recent hospital closures and reductions in obstetric services.

March of Dimes calls on state and federal legislators to expand Medicaid coverage, enhance prenatal care access, and establish environmental safeguards to protect at-risk communities. The organization also champions the expansion of its Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers®, which bring essential healthcare services to underserved areas, with new centers planned in Houston, Cleveland, Birmingham, and Arizona. More details on the 2024 Report Card and March of Dimes initiatives are available at marchofdimes.org/reportcard.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs, and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Follow us on social at @marchofdimes.

