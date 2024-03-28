MICHIGAN HOUSE STAFF ANNOUNCES ORGANIZING DRIVE WITH TEAMSTERS LOCAL 243

Workers Join Growing Ranks of Political Aides Among Union's Rank-and-File

LANSING, Mich., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aides for elected officials in the Michigan House of Representatives are launching an organizing drive to join Teamsters Local 243. It is the first phase of a coordinated campaign that will play out over the course of the next several weeks.

"These staffers want what all workers deserve: a living wage, job security, fair treatment, and respect for the work they do on behalf of elected officials and Michiganders," said Scott Quenneville, Local 243 President. "Local 243 is 100 percent committed to doing everything in our power to win this campaign and negotiate a historic first contract that will help build a better and more secure future for these dedicated public servants."

The aides first contacted the Teamsters in late January, after which they met with Local 243 leadership to begin the process of building a staff union at the state capitol. Response to the organizing drive has been overwhelmingly positive, with union authorization cards currently circulating among Democratic and Republican staffers in both chambers.

"All eyes are watching this important and historic campaign," Quenneville said. "Just like Teamsters who won historic agreements at UPS, Anheuser Busch, and many other companies within the past year – along with our newly-organized Michigan AFL-CIO staff, who are currently negotiating their first contract – Michigan House staffers deserve a union contract that will provide them with a better quality of life and a voice on the job. We are fully committed to making that happen."

Once the desired number of authorization cards is collected, House aides will petition the Michigan Employment Relations Commission for a union-recognition vote. Local 243 will provide updates as the campaign unfolds.

Teamsters Local 243 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.teamsters243.org/.

