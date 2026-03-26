NEOGEN TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR FIRST CONTRACT

Local 243 Warehouse Workers Demand Fair Agreement

LANSING, Mich., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at Neogen in Lansing, Mich., represented by Teamsters Local 243, will hold a rally at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 27, to demand a fair first contract. The company has committed multiple unfair labor practices and is preventing Teamsters from reaching an agreement.

Neogen is a multimillion-dollar company that provides test kits and relevant products to detect dangerous substances in food. Teamsters are fighting for improved wages, respect in the workplace, and an equal voice with the company.

WHEN: Friday, March 27

10 a.m.



WHO: Teamsters Local 243 Members

Community Allies



WHERE: Neogen Warehouse

728 East Shiawassee,

Lansing, MI 48912



VISUALS: Teamsters Local 243 members rallying, holding signs that say, "Fair

Contract Now."

Media Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

On-Site Contact:

Scott Quenneville, (734) 244-2971

SOURCE Teamsters Local 243