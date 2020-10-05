Michigan Residents Will Have Access to Ambetter Health Insurance

DETROIT, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Meridian Health, part of WellCare, merged with Centene Corporation, which offers Ambetter Health Insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace. As part of this consolidation, Meridian Choice members will become part of Ambetter from Meridian. Michigan residents can also enroll in Ambetter from Meridian during the next open enrollment period starting November 1, 2020.

"Our members' health remains our highest priority, and they can expect the same affordable, quality health insurance from us under our new name," said Sean Kendall, Meridian Plan President and CEO for Michigan. "As Ambetter from Meridian, we're building upon our commitment to care and customer service by leveraging the Ambetter resources that millions of people rely upon across the country."

Michigan residents will begin to see Ambetter from Meridian replace the previous Meridian Choice name across various channels, including the community and online. The previous Meridian Choice plan will no longer be listed on the Health Insurance Marketplace. That said, current Meridian Choice members will be able to continue using their coverage until the end of the year, and during open enrollment they can renew their coverage for next year with Ambetter from Meridian.

Open enrollment begins on Sunday, November 1, 2020, and ends on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. This is the only opportunity for individuals and families to shop for health insurance on the Health Insurance Marketplace, unless they qualify for special enrollment. Michigan residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Meridian or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambettermeridian.com.

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan and WellCare of Michigan provide government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare) and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian) across the state. Meridian and WellCare are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit www.mhplan.com. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com/michigan.

SOURCE Ambetter from Meridian

Related Links

https://www.ambettermeridian.com

