Michigan State Capitol Becomes Nation's First to Deploy ZeroEyes Proactive AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Solution

ZeroEyes will Dispatch Alerts and Actionable Intelligence to Security Teams and Law Enforcement In as Fast as 3-5 Seconds

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, has deployed ZeroEyes' proactive solution to protect government officials and visitors from gun-related violence. This marks ZeroEyes' first implementation within a state capitol building.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software will be layered on the Capitol's existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to internal security teams and the local police force in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"As the political climate grows increasingly tumultuous, it's imperative that we remain vigilant and attuned to our surroundings," said Rob Blackshaw, Executive Director of the Michigan State Capitol Commission. "I want visitors and those that come to work here every day to understand that, irrespective of external circumstances, our building remains a secure haven, and ZeroEyes plays a pivotal role in ensuring that safety. The accuracy of its technology and proficiency of its staff are truly exceptional."

Encompassing approximately 10 acres, the Michigan State Capitol and grounds is a 145-year-old historical landmark that annually hosts over 350 events and welcomes more than 115,000 visitors, including families and schoolchildren. Given its significant foot traffic, the building is equipped with an array of security systems designed to deter the presence of guns and weapons. ZeroEyes will amplify the current security by providing additional situational awareness inside the building, as well as enhanced visibility around the exterior premises.

"We are currently witnessing an alarming surge in political violence, and the Michigan State Capitol's dedication to ensuring the safety of its staff and the community is commendable," stated Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "ZeroEyes takes pride in being selected to help ensure safety in this important and historical building."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes