Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) partner with African Food Security (AFS) to explore potential enhancement of agricultural productivity in Africa

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Michigan State University (MSU) College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) has signed a letter of intent (LoI) to discuss and explore collaborative opportunities with African Food Security (AFS), an agricultural development company emerging from Cameroon, dedicated to becoming a global leader in Food Security.

MSU, a premier land-grant university in the United States of America, is recognized as a worldwide center of excellence in international agricultural research, education, and outreach. Over the past several decades, MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) has developed and implemented a number of collaborative research, education, outreach, and technology transfer programs with public and private organizations and universities globally. Currently, CANR faculty, staff, and students are engaged in collaborative programs in over 80 countries towards the goal of advancing knowledge and transforming lives.

Speaking in Dubai, UAE AFS Chairman Zayd Baba stated, "This collaboration will bring a major aspect to our development of a world class project on the African continent via skills transfer. The sustainable nature of education cannot be measured as a precursor to development." Under the terms of the LoI, MSU and AFS will explore collaborations in educational programs and faculty and student exchanges in designated Cameroonian universities in all fields of agricultural and natural resources studies, that plan to include University of Ngaoundere and University of Maroua. The broad areas for collaboration may include agronomy, animal husbandry broadly, soil health, cattle feed, greenhouse gas emissions, and animal genetics, as well as the potential creation of a joint Center of Excellence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or in West Africa.

Speaking in Yaounde, Cameroon, African Food Security CEO Alan Kessler stated. "It is unacceptable that with such optimal conditions for food productivity between rain, soil and sun, Cameroon acts as an importer of Maize. This collaboration will drive our ability to shift the country to an exporter over time, utilizing the African Free Trade Agreement. Furthermore, the ability to nurture cattle health and nutrition and broader food and feed access will be driven by MSU's extensive global experience. Finally, because the country has such a rich diversity from rain forest to desert, the adaptive nature and scientific base of its genetic and nutritional pool will dramatically accelerate our learning curve."

