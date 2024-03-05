Michigan State University's Izzo Football Building "Ups their Game" with PixelFLEX Custom LED Technology

State-of-the-art LED installations meet modern educational expectations, fostering engagement and innovation at Michigan State University.

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where technological advancements redefine educational spaces, Michigan State University's Izzo Football Building has "upped the game" for university athletic facilities across the country with direct-view LED technology.

PixelFLEX LED, a provider of cutting-edge LED solutions, was invited by Jack Porter, an experiential brand design firm, to incorporate two high-tech LED video wall features into the new facility. The integration was part of the university's commitment to creating technologically enriched learning and athletic environments.

When visitors step into the lobby, they are greeted with a stunning 60-ft by 18-ft angled video wall built with PixelFLEX's FLEXMod 2.5mm LED technology. This installation not only elevates school spirit through dynamic content but also enhances the visual appeal of the space, visible both inside and out.

Further innovation is evident in the new Nike Gear Lab, where interactive video displays built with FLEXUltra LED panels offer immersive experiences, allowing students to engage with virtual football uniform combinations. This blend of physical and digital interaction represents the cutting-edge of campus facility enhancements, aimed at improving student engagement and attracting prospective students with top-tier amenities.

"The use of technology in Michigan State's Izzo Football Building was key in creating the dynamic, high-impact experience in both the lobby and the Nike Gear Lab. The PixelFLEX team and their LED technology brought the vision to life. The results are stunning and deliver on the innovative, immersive experience that the Spartans were looking for. We're grateful for the partnership with PixelFLEX," shares Jack Porter Partner and President, Christina Harrell.

Through a shared vision of enhancing educational environments, the Izzo Football Building now shines with creativity, innovation, and seamless integration of technology. This project was made possible by the collaboration of Michigan State University, Jack Porter for project design, architect IDS, and Granger Construction.

