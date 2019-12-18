Michigan Supreme Court Decision Not To Opine On Constitutionality Of Paid Sick Leave And Minimum Wage Laws Disappointing, Says Michigan Chamber

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement in response to the Michigan Supreme Court's decision not to issue an advisory opinion on the constitutionality of amendments made last December to Michigan's mandatory paid sick leave and minimum wage laws.

"The Michigan Legislature, along with the Michigan Chamber and other parties, asked the Michigan Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of Michigan's new paid sick leave and minimum wage laws and to clarify the state of the law," said Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President of the Michigan Chamber. "Unfortunately, Michigan's employers and employees did not get the answers or certainty they were looking for from the Court."

"Although we respect the Court's autonomy and ability to decline to issue an advisory opinion in this matter, the Court has opened the door to a much longer legal process that is likely to be fraught with unnecessary confusion, cost and political rhetoric," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy for the Michigan Chamber. "The Court's inaction will likely trigger a new round of litigation, meaning this issue might end up back in their laps at a later date."

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing nearly 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce who employ over one million Michigan residents. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

