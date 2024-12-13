Mickey Mouse Visits Kids Around the World During First-of-its-Kind Global Holiday Giving Journey

Everything you need to know about how Mickey Mouse traveled the world bringing toys and moments of happiness to kids in need.

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, as part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, Mickey Mouse went on a first-of-its-kind global giving journey to help deliver toys to children around the world, visiting schools, hospitals and nonprofits at Disney destinations to create happiness for kids in need. Here are some highlights from Mickey's journey:

Mickey's Around the World Journey of Giving

Mickey Mouse joins cast members and local Marines on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom for the finale celebration of his global giving journey. Photo Credit: Bennett Stoops

New York City , NY: Mickey joined Disney VoluntEARS at Disney Store Times Square to gather and pack toys in preparation for his journey. While in the city, Mickey also visited friends at ESPN's "First Take" and the new Disney office at 7 Hudson Square to gather even more toys with Disney VoluntEARS and Marines from the Marine Toys for Tots program. Brevard County, FL : Mickey and Disney Cruise Line crew members visited Endeavour Elementary School near Port Canaveral to bring gifts, games and smiles to students and families in the community. Nassau , The Bahamas : Mickey sailed aboard the Disney Wish to Nassau , The Bahamas , where he visited Albury Sayle Primary School, bringing gifts and good cheer to students and their teachers. Paris, France : Mickey touched down in the city of lights to spread some holiday cheer by visiting kids at Parisian Hospital Trousseau. Every year, Disney VoluntEARS at Disneyland Paris and their families bring the magic of the holidays to the community, and this year, over 7,000 gifts were wrapped for delivery to hospitals all over France. Hong Kong : Mickey joined 100 Disney VoluntEARS at Hong Kong Disneyland to give Disney toys and spread holiday happiness to kids from underserved communities. Shanghai : Mickey teamed up with Disney VoluntEARS and Shanghai Disney Resort cast members to pack themed toys and prepare holiday greeting cards. Over 900 in-patient children at Fudan Children's Hospital who will be unable to spend the Chinese New Year holiday with their loved ones at home will receive gifts and greeting cards from Mickey and Disney VoluntEARS on the first day of Chinese New Year. Tokyo : Mickey joined Tokyo Disney Resort Ambassadors and cast members as they collected toys for Make-A-Wish Japan and wish children in Tokyo Disneyland. Sydney, Australia : Mickey couldn't miss an opportunity to visit some Disney Cruise Line friends in Sydney, Australia ! He joined Disney VoluntEARS at the Starlight Express Room to deliver toys to Sydney Children's Hospital Randwick and The Children's Hospital Westmead. O'ahu in Hawai'i: Mickey joined friends from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa to share aloha and holiday cheer with keiki (children) and their 'ohana (family) at Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women & Children. Anaheim, CA : Mickey joined Disney VoluntEARS and Disney Ambassadors of Disneyland Resort to visit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Anaheim with a surprise donation of toys. Washington D.C. : Mickey stopped by Washington D.C. to team up with U.S. Marines for another toy donation event benefiting Toys for Tots. Orlando, FL : Once he arrived in Florida , Mickey made an extra special stop at Give Kids The World Village – a local nonprofit supporting critically ill children and their families – before joining Toys for Tots and Disney VoluntEARS at Walt Disney World for a finale celebration like no other!

Giving is part of who we are at Disney. During the holidays, we give even more. We believe that everything we do to make magic can also make a difference. For more details on Mickey's around the world journey, visit DisneyConnect.com/MickeyTracker! And you can help too. Learn more at Disney.com/ToyDrive.

About Disney Experiences

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Studios and National Geographic — into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 65 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 57 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia; a top-rated cruise line with six ships and plans for seven more; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai'i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; the world's largest children's publishing brands; one of the world's largest licensors of games across all platforms; Disney store locations around the world; and the Disney Store e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels and cruise ships.

About the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

Disney has been bringing happiness to children and families for more than 100 years, and Disney's relationship with Toys for Tots dates back to the nonprofit's founding in 1947, when Walt Disney and his team of animators personally designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today. Since then, The Walt Disney Company continues to strengthen this relationship, engaging Disney VoluntEARS and providing charitable donations to help Toys for Tots deliver toys to children in need nationwide. Last year, Toys for Tots achieved a new record of children supported, with more than 25 million toys delivered to 10.3 million children, thanks in part to the collaboration with the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. Learn more at Disney.com/ToyDrive.

