Micro E-mini Equity Options Surpass 1.5 Million Contracts Traded

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Micro E-mini Equity options surpassed 1.5 million contracts traded on Friday, June 18.

Options on Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures were introduced in August 2020 to build on the strength and liquidity of CME Group's suite of Micro E-mini Equity futures on the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indices. Since their May 2019 launch, more than 800 million combined Micro E-mini Equity futures contracts have traded across all four indices.

"We are pleased with the strong growth and increasingly robust participation we've seen in our Micro E-mini Equity options in their first few months of trading, including among institutions and sophisticated, active traders," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "We are the only exchange to offer micro-sized options on U.S. equity index futures, which are among the most deeply liquid and actively traded equity index products. These options further build on the success of their Micro futures counterparts and provide traders of all sizes with another tool to manage risk with greater precision and efficiency, nearly 24/7 around the globe."

Options on Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures are 1/10th the size of their E-mini options counterparts. The smaller size allows active traders of all sizes to more nimbly execute equity trading strategies, scale index exposure up or down or hedge existing equity portfolio positions.

For more information on Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options from CME Group, please see: www.cmegroup.com/microeminis.

