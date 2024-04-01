Micro-Optic Component Optical Isolators & Fiber Optic Circulators Global Industry Research 2024: Worldwide Use Surpassed $1 Billion in 2023 - Forecast & Analysis to 2033

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-Optic Component Optical Isolators & Fiber Optic Circulators: Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide use of fiber optic circulators reached $316.8 million last year (2023). The fiber optic circulator market is quantified by the following port-count configurations: 3-Ports and 4-Ports. The 3-Port fiber optic circulator component category held the majority share in 2023.

The fastest annual growth of the worldwide consumption value of fiber optic circulators continues to be in the Private Network application with expanding Data Centers and other enterprise (increasing at an average annual growth rate of nearly 8%, over the next 5-years; however, the Telecom/CATV/Multimedia application is set to maintain its dominant market share lead throughout the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) is the current leader, in terms of relative market share, with the consumption value of fiber optic circulators; however, the APAC market share percentage (%) is forecast to decrease versus the other regions over the next 10 years.

The worldwide use of micro-optic component optical isolators reached $715.6 million last year (2023). The component optical isolator market is quantified using inline types with optical fiber pigtails; and package free-space optical (FSO) isolators.

Optical isolators are designed as a compact and lightweight component, which allows easy integration. Optical isolators, as well as circulators, can also include a larger/more expensive device (equipment) level product; however, this market analysis and forecast for the micro-optic component level isolators only.

Optical isolators are reliable devices when used in conjunction with fiber optic amplifiers, fiber optic ring lasers, fiber optic communication systems, and high-speed/DWDM and coherent fiber optic links, laboratory R&D, sensors, gyro-systems, test/instrumentation measurement quality assurance applications in automation of manufacturing processes, and many other optical fiber communication applications.

Study Coverage

You will find this report useful for your planning of product and market development. The report provides analysis of last year (2023) and 10-year forecasts (2023-2033) of the consumption value of micro-optic component optical isolators and fiber optic circulators, used in selected optical communication applications. The analyst provides this market forecast for America, European/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regional consumption. The information is presented in easy-to-follow illustrations and text. A global summary is also provided.

Company profiles of selected competitors of micro-optic component optical isolators and fiber optic circulators are provided, as well as relative market share for selected leading competitors. This report also presents an overview of fiber optic networks, as well as an overview of the applicable technology of both optical circulator and optical isolators.

The market forecasts provide data, which are segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (USD)

Quantity (Unit Volume)

Average Selling Prices

The micro-optic optical component isolator market data is presented by the following types:

In-Line Micro-Optic Isolators with Optical Fiber Pigtails

Packaged Free-Space Micro-Optic Isolators for Integrated Components

Both micro-optic component optical isolators and fiber optic circulators market analysis and forecasts are segmented into the following major application categories:

Telecommunications/Cable TV/Multimedia

Enterprise/Private Networks

Military/Aerospace/Security

Specialty (intra-enclosure, non-specific use of test and measurement, harsh environment industrial, bio-photonics, sensors, laboratory, manufacturing/production of fiber optic components/devices, and other non-specific uses)

Optical isolators are used in many applications in commercial, industrial, and laboratory settings. They are reliable devices when used in conjunction with fiber optic amplifiers, fiber optic ring lasers, fiber optic communication systems, and high-speed/DWDM and coherent fiber optic links, laboratory R&D, sensors, gyro-systems, test/instrumentation measurement quality assurance applications in automation of manufacturing processes. Single polarization optical isolators are also used with laser diodes, gyroscopic systems, various optical modular interfaces; laser diode integrated optic modulator interfaces and a variety of other mechanical control applications.

The fiber optic circulator market data is presented by the following port-count configurations:

Fiber Optic 3-Port Circulators with Optical Fiber Pigtails or Connectors

Fiber Optic 4-Port Circulators with Optical Fiber Pigtails or Connectors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Fiber Optic Networks

2. Technology Overview - Fiber Optic Circulators and Optical Component Isolators

3. Market Forecast Data Tables

3.1 Overview

3.2 Micro-Optic Component Isolator Market Forecast Data Tables, by Application

3.3 Fiber Optic Circulators Market Forecast Data Tables, by Application

4. Fiber Optic Circulator Competition

4.1 Competition - Company Profiles - Selected Circulator and Isolator Competitors

Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd./ WTD

AC Photonics (ACP)

Advanced Fiber Resources - AFR (Zhuhai)

AFW Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Agilecom Fiber Solution

AGILTRON Inc. (Photowares Corporation)

Ascentta Inc

Aviation Megneto Optical Sensor Corporation (AMOS)

Boston Applied Technologies Incorporated (BATi)

Clearfield, Inc.

Coherent (II-VI Inc.)

Comcore Technologies, Inc.

Corning Incorporated - Corning OEM Solutions

Crowntech Photonics

DK Photonics Technology Limited

Dreamtel Technologies Co., Ltd. (DTL)

FDK Corporation

Fiberer Global Tech Ltd.

Fiberon Technologies, Inc.

Flyin Optronics Co., Ltd.

FOCI - Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.

Gezhi Photonics Co., Ltd.

Golight Technology Co., Ltd ( Shenzhen )

) Guilin GLSUN Optics Technology Co. Ltd. (Glsun optical Products Division)

Haphit

HTD Fibercom Co., Limited / JUHUA Technology Inc.

Ingellen Technology Company

Intepon Co. Ltd

Kamaxoptic communication Co., Ltd. (KOC Group)

KINSOM Technology Limited

Lfiber Optic Limited

Lightel Technologies Inc.

Lightstar Technology Limited

Lumentum Operations LLC

Luna Innovations, Incorporated (Acquired General Photonics)

MKS Instruments Photonics Solutions Division - Newport

Molex, LLC (Koch Industries)

Neptec Optical Solutions

Ofans Group (Shenzhen Guangfan Communications Technology Co., Ltd.)

O-Net Communications Limited (Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd)

OptiWorks, Inc.

Optizone Technology Limited

Opto-Link Corporation Limited

Optowaves Inc.

OZ Optics Limited

Precision Fiber Products, Inc. (PFP)

Qbic Laser System Inc.

Ruik-tech Communication Co., LTD.

Senko Advanced Components, Inc.

Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

Thorlabs (OFR)

Triple-Stone Technology, Co. Ltd

VFIBRE Cable Limited

4.2 Competition: Market Share Estimates (2023)

5. Research, Analysis and Forecast Methodology

6. Fiber Optic Circulators & Optical Component Isolators

Addendum

Component Supplier Information & Technology

Addendum: Excel File

This report includes the Microsoft Excel-based Forecast of global consumption of micro-optic component optical isolators and fiber optic circulators in selected applications.

All database spreadsheets (presented in Microsoft Excel format) can be found in the Excel File of this report.

The Excel File presents the details, for last year estimated data are presented for 2023, plus the10-year forecast through 2033.

The average annual growth rates of value, quantity, and price for the years 2023-2028 and 2028-2033 are shown in the right-hand columns on each database sheet and market data Tables.

The forecasts are presented for micro-optic component optical isolators and fiber optic circulators used in:

Telecommunications/Cable TV/Multimedia

Enterprise/Private Networks

Military/Aerospace/Security

Specialty

The micro-optic optical component isolator market data is presented by the following types:

In-Line Micro-Optic Isolators with Optical Fiber Pigtails

Packaged Free-Space Micro-Optic Isolators for Integrated Components

(Bare isolator chips/unpacked chips are not included in this forecast)

The fiber optic circulator market data is presented by the following port-count configurations:

Fiber Optic 3-Port Circulators with Optical Fiber Pigtails or Connectors

Fiber Optic 4-Port Circulators with Optical Fiber Pigtails or Connectors

This database is divided into four (4) major sections:

Isolator

Isolator Tables

Circulator

Circulator Tables

Addendum: Power Point File

There is one Power Point Market Forecast File, which contains selected column charts and pie-charts.

