Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures Surpass 50 Million Contracts Traded, Now Fifth Most Actively Traded Energy Futures Contract

News provided by

CME Group

29 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that trading in Micro WTI Crude Oil futures surpassed 50 million contracts on June 28, 2023 making it the fifth most actively traded energy futures contract at CME Group, behind only the benchmark WTI, Henry Hub, RBOB and NY Harbor contracts.

"WTI's position as the premier global crude oil benchmark has never been stronger, and we are pleased that all of our WTI contracts continue to generate significant interest globally," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "Global investors of all sizes are increasingly looking for exposure to U.S. oil, with one third of all Micro WTI trades occurring during non-U.S. trading hours and nearly half of volume in May coming from outside of the U.S."

"We continue to see growing demand for Micro WTI Crude Oil futures and options," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "Our clients appreciate the flexibility of CME Group's smaller-sized contracts, which provide more access to the transparency and liquidity of the global WTI benchmark with less upfront margin."

CME Group first launched Micro WTI futures in 2021, which became the most successful commodities product launch in the company's history. CME Group introduced options on Micro WTI futures last year, which continue to grow alongside futures.

  • Average daily volume (ADV) year-to-date for Micro WTI futures is over 95,000 contracts, while average daily open interest (ADOI) is approximately 31,000 contracts, up 99% from last year.
  • Over 250 firms and approximately 109,000 unique individual traders have traded Micro WTI futures since launch, with participation from 165 unique countries and regions.
  • ADV for options on Micro WTI futures is over 1,200 contracts, while current open interest is approximately 7,400 contracts, up 39% from the start of 2023. 30% of options volume is traded during non-U.S. hours.
  • Over 4,800 unique traders from 36 different firms have traded Micro WTI options since launch.

Micro WTI Crude Oil futures and options are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please visit http://cmegroup.com/micro-wti.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Also from this source

Amid Record Demand, CME Group Announces Expansion of WTI Options

CME Group to Launch Lithium Carbonate Futures as Electric Vehicle Demand Surges

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.