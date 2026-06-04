MicroAlgo Inc. Develops a Reconfigurable Simulation Technology of High-Precision, High-Throughput Scalable Quantum Algorithms

SHENZHEN, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo") (NASDAQ: MLGO), today announced the development of an innovative high-precision, high-throughput reconfigurable simulation technology, aimed at providing effective solutions for the research and application of quantum algorithms.

The core of quantum computing lies in quantum bits (qubits), which can represent multiple states simultaneously, achieving parallel computing capabilities through quantum phenomena such as superposition and entanglement. However, the practical implementation of quantum computers is still in its early stages, facing numerous technical challenges. Currently, mainstream quantum computers, such as those based on superconducting qubits and ion traps, remain imperfect in terms of the number of qubits and error correction capabilities, making large-scale quantum computing difficult. Therefore, simulating quantum algorithms on classical computing platforms has become an important research approach. Through classical simulation, researchers can gain a deep understanding of the characteristics and performance of quantum algorithms, providing strong support for the development and application of actual quantum computers.

Traditional quantum algorithm simulation methods are typically based on the quantum circuit model, simulating the operation of each quantum gate step by step. While this approach is intuitively easy to understand, its computational complexity and resource demands grow exponentially when handling a large number of qubits, resulting in low simulation efficiency, significant hardware resource consumption, and excessively long simulation times. Therefore, developing efficient quantum algorithm simulation technology has become an urgent need.

MicroAlgo has proposed a reconfigurable simulation technology for quantum algorithms with high precision and high throughput. This technology is primarily based on two innovative simulation models: the arithmetic operation simplification model and the nuclear operation iteration model. The arithmetic operation simplification model reduces the complexity of quantum state operations by transforming the functionality of quantum circuits into basic arithmetic operations (such as multiplication and accumulation). MicroAlgo represents common quantum gate operations as equivalent arithmetic operations and uses precomputation and lookup table methods to quickly obtain the results of these operations. For complex operations, a dynamic generation approach is adopted, producing intermediate results as needed. This method not only reduces computational complexity but also enhances the computational speed and throughput of the simulation through parallel processing.

The nuclear operation iteration model, on the other hand, extracts the key operations of a quantum circuit and focuses on processing changes in quantum states, thereby avoiding the complex process of step-by-step simulation of the entire circuit. MicroAlgo first analyzes the quantum circuit to identify the key operations that have the greatest impact on quantum state evolution, then performs nuclear operation iterations on all input quantum states. This approach not only simplifies the computational process but also significantly improves simulation efficiency. By optimizing the design of the extracted nuclear operations and employing parallel processing methods, the simulation speed and throughput are further enhanced.

To fully leverage the advantages of these two simulation models, MicroAlgo has adopted a reconfigurable hardware architecture for the implementation of the simulator. The reconfigurable technology enables flexible allocation and utilization of hardware resources through dynamic hardware configuration adjustments, allowing the simulator to dynamically adjust the allocation of computing units and storage resources based on the requirements of different quantum algorithms, thereby improving the efficiency of hardware resource utilization. Additionally, to ensure the numerical precision of simulation results, MicroAlgo's (NASDAQ: MLGO) simulator supports single-precision floating-point operations. Floating-point operations offer higher numerical precision and computational flexibility, making them suitable for handling complex quantum states and operations. Through a fully pipelined design, the simulator's various computing units can continuously process data without interruption, further enhancing simulation efficiency and throughput.

To validate the performance of the simulation models and hardware architecture, MicroAlgo conducted simulation experiments on several classic quantum algorithms, including the Quantum Fourier Transform (QFT) and quantum wavelet transform. The experimental results demonstrate that MicroAlgo's proposed simulation models significantly outperform traditional methods in terms of resource utilization and simulation time. For example, in the simulation experiments of the Quantum Fourier Transform, the arithmetic operation simplification model and the nuclear operation iteration model achieved a more efficient simulation process by reducing computational complexity and focusing on processing key operations, respectively. In the simulation of the quantum wavelet transform, MicroAlgo's simulator, through its fully pipelined design and parallel processing, significantly reduced resource consumption and simulation time, proving its superiority in handling complex quantum algorithms.

As quantum computing research continues to advance, quantum algorithms are showing broad application prospects in fields such as scientific computing, cryptography, and materials science. This simulation technology provides strong support for the research and application of quantum algorithms, not only accelerating the development and testing of quantum algorithms but also laying the foundation for the practical application of quantum computers. In the field of scientific computing, quantum algorithms can significantly improve the efficiency of solving complex problems. MicroAlgo's simulation technology enables researchers to efficiently simulate quantum algorithms on classical platforms, accelerating the development and validation of new algorithms and providing more possibilities for scientific computing.

MicroAlgo's high-precision, high-throughput reconfigurable simulation technology for quantum algorithms has significant applications in the field of quantum computing cryptography, particularly in breaking traditional encryption algorithms. Through efficient simulation technology, researchers can test and optimize quantum cryptographic algorithms on classical platforms, enhancing the security and practicality of cryptography. Additionally, quantum algorithms hold broad application prospects in materials science, enabling the simulation and optimization of the quantum properties of materials. MicroAlgo's simulation technology can assist researchers in efficiently simulating the quantum behavior of materials on classical platforms, promoting the discovery and application of new materials.

MicroAlgo's high-precision, high-throughput reconfigurable simulation technology for quantum algorithms provides innovative solutions for the research and application of quantum computing. By integrating the arithmetic operation simplification and nuclear operation iteration simulation models, combined with reconfigurable technology, single-precision floating-point operations, and a fully pipelined design, the simulator achieves significant optimizations in resource utilization and simulation time. Experimental results demonstrate the feasibility and superiority of the simulator in running and testing various quantum algorithms. In the future, as quantum computing technology continues to advance, MicroAlgo's simulation technology will continue to play a crucial role, providing robust support for the research and practical application of quantum algorithms, and driving the arrival of the quantum computing era.

About MicroAlgo Inc.

MicroAlgo Inc. (the "MicroAlgo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of MicroAlgo, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of MicroAlgo's periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, MicroAlgo's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business transaction.

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SOURCE MicroAlgo Inc.