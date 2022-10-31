Microarray Biochips Market Size to Grow by USD 14.75 Bn, Agilent Technologies Inc. and BioChain Institute Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The microarray biochips market size is expected to grow by USD 14.75 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in market presence with a collaboration strategy is driving the microarray biochips market growth. However, factors such as capital-intensive markets may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026

Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026: Scope

The microarray biochips market report covers the following areas:

Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Microarray Biochips Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., BioIVT LLC, Biometrix Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., Fluidigm Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Illumina Inc., Pantomics Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., Protein Biotechnologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., RayBiotech Life Inc., and bioMerieux SA. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers microarray biochips products such as Mouse Exon Microarrays.

BioChain Institute Inc. - The company offers microarray biochips products such as BioChain human cDNA and BioChain genomic DNA.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers microarray biochips such as Cepheid Xpert MTB and Xpert EV.

General Electric Co. - The company offers microarray biochips such as C1 Single-Cell Reagent Kit for Preamp, C1 Single-Cell Reagent Kit for mRNA Seq, and C1 Single-Cell mRNA Seq HT Reagent Kit v2 - 5 IFC.

HORIBA Ltd. - The company offers microarray biochips such as DNAscan Rapid DNA Analysis System.

Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Drug discovery and development: The drug discovery and development segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growing use of microarray biochips in the field of genomics and proteomics will increase their demand during the forecast period. The rising preference for personalized medicines is also leading to the growth of this segment.



Diagnostics and treatments



Research and consumables



Forensic medicines



Others

Geography

North America: North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a well-developed infrastructure for medical research and studies of genomics and proteomics and disease outbreaks. The US is the key country for the microarray biochips market in North America.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Microarray Biochips Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist microarray biochips market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the microarray biochips market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the microarray biochips market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of microarray biochips market vendors

Microarray Biochips Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Microarrays Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., BioIVT LLC, Biometrix Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corp., General Electric Co., HORIBA Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., Pantomics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Protein Biotechnologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, Randox Laboratories Ltd., RayBiotech Life Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and bioMerieux SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

