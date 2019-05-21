Microban International & SecurityPoint Media form exclusive partnership to treat airport security trays

In partnership with Microban, SPM is introducing new security checkpoint trays that are treated with powerful antimicrobial technology that will inhibit the growth of bacteria on the surface of the trays. The treated trays are being deployed by SPM to it's network of airports that use SPM's proprietary security screening trays , and will be fully distributed by the end of the summer.

"Our collaboration with Microban reflects our philosophy of introducing elegantly simple solutions that are highly effective," said Joseph T. Ambrefe, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Security Point Media. "Travelers are familiar with and trust antimicrobial products in their homes, this partnership brings antimicrobial benefits and peace of mind to a common denominator in air travel - the screening checkpoint."

"For decades, our chemists and engineers have successfully developed antimicrobial solutions for high-traffic and hygiene-critical environments such as restaurants, hospitals and schools, and for high-touch surfaces in many different environments," said Michael Ruby, Vice President of Microban. "With more than two million travelers passing through U.S. airports on a daily basis, there is a great opportunity to support the SPM mission. We are confident the addition of Microban technology to SPM's SecureTray® will be well-received by airport operators and the general population alike."

Microban International, is the global leader in antimicrobial additives and odor-control solutions. Microban technologies work to eliminate damaging microbial growth on products and surfaces without impacting aesthetics or functionality. Microban has more than 250 partners in over 30 countries around the world who product over 1,000 products treated with Microban protection. Learn more at www.microban.com.

About SecurityPoint Media: SecurityPoint Media is an innovator in airport advertising. Patented SecureTray® is a first-in-class design with x-ray readable tags to enhance security and increase throughput. SecurityPoint programs have been evaluated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the National Safe Skies Alliance and validated with successful implementation at major U.S. airports. Learn more at www.securitypointmedia.com

