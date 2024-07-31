Microban International and MarMac Applied Infrastructure Sciences Partner to Prolong Life of Concrete Infrastructure with Antimicrobial Technology

Companies' shared commitment to innovation and product sustainability comes to life in Microban®-powered MarMac Concrete Admixture AMX 5500 concrete additive

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microban International , global leader in antimicrobial solutions, and MarMac Applied Infrastructure Sciences (AIS) announce a new partnership focused on developing, testing and producing products that protect and extend the life of concrete infrastructure.

MarMac logo

The partnership debuts in the launch and commercial availability of MarMac's Concrete Admixture AMX 5500 , a concrete protectant that successfully integrated Microban's revolutionary antimicrobial technology into a concrete admixture product. AMX 5500 inhibits damaging bacterial growth in treated concrete and is designed for use in all forms of concrete. This antimicrobial admixture provides an innovative new solution for the building materials industry to help prevent both staining and Microbial-Induced Corrosion of Concrete (MICC) .

"Microban's partnership with MarMac is a story of like-minded innovators seeking solutions for our customers," said Steve Lutes, Director of Business Development at Microban. "This is an exciting collaboration. Integrating antimicrobial technology into the manufacturing process of building products can help avoid product degradation, and we're thrilled to see this product sustainability solution come to life with MarMac."

Microban's researchers and product development team worked in partnership with MarMac's AIS laboratory to integrate antimicrobial technology into MarMac's AMX 5500, offering permanent concrete protection from bacterial growth, subsequent staining, and corrosion. By utilizing Microban antimicrobial technology, AMX 5500 creates an inhospitable environment for bacteria growth because the active ingredient works to rupture the microbial cells and terminally disrupt the cell walls of fungi, molds, and mildew. The product protection won't alter the visual appearance of cured concrete, won't wash away, and lasts the lifetime of the treated structure.

"In the research, design, testing, and production of AMX 5500 we took advantage of MarMac's 70+ years of experience in the industry to identify a real issue and provide a solution for the industry. Our customers came to us with this problem and Microban stepped up immediately to provide the best technologies and product to help," said Jamie Martin, President of MarMac's AIS division. "What made this product successful and what makes this partnership exciting is experience combined with the extraordinary capacities of Microban. Beyond that, MarMac and Microban are both committed to driving continuous improvement in building materials and delivering effective solutions."

Microban®-powered AMX 5500 is ideal for all construction environments and particularly important for products used in humid and challenging environmental conditions, such as sewer/sanitary infrastructure, where sulfide producing microbes commonly damage critical infrastructure.

AMX 5500 is also effective in reducing aesthetically damaging stains from molds and mildews in a wide variety of commercial and residential concrete, from parking garages and commercial buildings to sidewalks, driveways, patios and pool decks. The product may be used in any new concrete structure requiring permanent product protection from bacterial growth and MICC, based on standard lab test method ASTM C1904-20.

In fact, ASTM testing of the MarMac's Concrete Admixture AMX 5500 with Microban has shown that treated concrete retains 42.1% more strength compared to untreated concrete in controlled laboratory degradation testing. Independent and 3rd party testing also certified AMX 5500 to be effective in the inhibition of mold and mildew growth staining in and on concrete.

Additionally, AMX 5500 is safe to use and has minimal potential environmental impact. "We were able to design a water-based, ultra-low VOC formulation, which when used properly is both safe and effective," states Dr. Timothy Boone, Director of Formulations at MarMac AIS. "This product reflects our commitment at AIS to take advantage of very new technologies to create safer and more effective chemistry products which help protect our world's infrastructure."

The application of Microban for the building materials industry and the partnership with MarMac is a continuation of Microban's proven history of custom formulating for customer applications and criteria.

"We're committed to helping manufacturers across multiple industry sectors improve their products through use of Microban antimicrobial technologies," said Michael Ruby, President of Microban. "We are proud to help power MarMac products for the residential, commercial pour-in-place, and precast concrete infrastructure markets in prolonging the functional life and aesthetic performance of concrete through AMX 5500. We look forward to expanding our partnership in the future to develop more cutting-edge solutions for downstream concrete customers."

About MarMac

Established in the heart of South Carolina in 1953, MarMac Manufacturing Company has developed a legacy of quality in the manufacturing of sealing solutions for infrastructure that stand the test of time. After consistently finding our pipe couplers and seals were far outlasting the pipes and structures to which they were applied, MarMac Applied Infrastructure Sciences (AIS) was born with the primary objective of extending the lifespan of the building materials our world's infrastructure is built upon. MarMac AIS is a chemical, engineering, and formulations research & development laboratory focused on producing cutting-edge polymeric coatings, concrete admixtures, and surface treatments for below-grade and above-grade structures. Visit marmac.com/ais/ to learn more.

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International, Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control and sanitization/disinfection markets: Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products worldwide. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com .

SOURCE Microban International