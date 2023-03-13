Microbes and Mental Health Summit Begins Tomorrow, March 14th, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbes and Mental Health Summit, hosted by Dr. Miles Nichols, Diane Mueller, ND, DAOM, LAc, and Thomas Moorcroft, DO, is set to begin on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023. This summit is a free virtual event that will explore the connection between the human microbiome and mental health.

During this summit, participants will have the opportunity to discover how their microbiome, the ecosystem of microbes that live in and on the human body, can impact their mental health. They will also learn more than 50 ways to protect their mental health from hidden toxins and microbe-inflicted brain disorders.

The Microbes and Mental Health Summit will be hosted by three renowned doctors, Dr. Miles Nichols, Diane Mueller, ND, DAOM, LAc, and Thomas Moorcroft, DO. Dr. Miles Nichols is a functional medicine doctor specializing in Lyme, mold illness, gut, thyroid, and autoimmunity. Dr. Diane Mueller is a survivor of mold illness, Lyme Disease, chronic IBS symptoms, and low libido, which makes her an expert in empathizing with patients and understanding how these conditions go beyond just the physical body. Dr. Tom treats some of the sickest, most sensitive patients suffering from chronic Lyme disease, tick-borne co-infections, mold illness, and children with infection-induced autoimmune encephalitis (PANS/PANDAS).

Participants in the Microbes and Mental Health Summit will be able to review the history behind the outdated 'neurochemical imbalance' cause for mental disorders and learn a new paradigm for the mechanisms and causes of mental health and brain dysfunction. They will gain an understanding of how microbes and toxins can cause brain changes and lead to mental health and cognitive dysfunction.

The Microbes and Mental Health Summit is free to register for all and will be available to stream online from March 14th-21st. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the most knowledgeable and experienced doctors in the field of functional medicine. For more information, visit: https://drtalks.com/microbes-and-mental-health-summit/

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this opportunity to discover how to protect your mental health and improve your overall well-being. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Christi Simoneaux via email: [email protected] .

