Microbiological Testing of Water Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing cases of waterborne diseases to be a major market driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiological testing of water market is estimated to grow by USD 684.78 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Instruments, Reagents, and test kits), End-user (Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food, Energy, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The market share growth of the instruments segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment primarily includes multiparameter meters such as pH meters, benchtop conductivity meters, and Dissolved oxygen meters. The growing cases of waterborne disease boost the demand for microbiological testing in the water market. The increasing waste from urban sewers is one of the most serious water quality problems in the world. This is expected to increase the demand for microbiological testing of water. Furthermore, microbiological analysis of water helps analyze the presence of harmful organisms, elements, and compounds in water. Hence, the rising number of health diseases caused due to water contamination is a significant factor surging the demand for microbiological testing of water globally. Download a Sample Report Now!
Microbiological Testing of Water Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including 3M Co., Accepta Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dohler GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hardy Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, LaMotte Co., Merck KGaA, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., SGS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type (Instruments, Reagents, and Test kits), End-user (Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food, Energy, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))
Microbiological testing of water market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 3M Co., Accepta Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dohler GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hardy Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, LaMotte Co., Merck KGaA, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., SGS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG
Microbiological Testing Of Water Market – Market Dynamics
Major Trends -
Rising concern for clean water is a major trend in the market. People across the world seek clean water due to the rising number of water born diseases. Also, clean water is mandatory for various businesses, including cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage.
Also, smart water technology is gaining importance as water resources shrink around the world and sanitation costs are increasing. Additionally, many vendors in the market invest in research and development to advance the process of water testing. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Key challenges -
Lack of funds is a major challenge hindering the market growth. There are high costs involved in microbiological water quality monitoring equipment. Government agencies fund the microbiological testing of water in many countries across the world.
Hence, the lack of funds from the government may have a negative impact on market growth. For instance, an average cost of a water quality sensor ranges from USD 600 to USD 1,500. Therefore, due to the high price of the device, vendors depend on the government for funds, which is the major factor hindering growth.
The microbiological testing of water market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this Microbiological Testing Of Water Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the microbiological testing of water market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the microbiological testing of water market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the microbiological testing of water market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiological testing of water market vendors
Related Reports:
The municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 16.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market segmentation by application (wastewater treatment and eater treatment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for reclaimed water is notably driving the municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market growth.
The water recycle and reuse market size is expected to increase to USD 13.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers water recycle and reuse market segmentation by end-user (industrial, agricultural, and domestic and commercial), technology (conventional treatment and recycling technologies, membrane filtration technologies, and chemical treatment and disinfection technologies), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The scarcity of water and rising environmental concerns is notably driving the water recycle and reuse market growth.
|
Microbiological Testing Of Water Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 684.78 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.3
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 49%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Accepta Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dohler GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hardy Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, LaMotte Co., Merck KGaA, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., SGS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global microbiological testing of water market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global microbiological testing of water market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Reagents and test kits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Reagents and test kits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Reagents and test kits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Reagents and test kits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Reagents and test kits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Clinical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Clinical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Clinical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Clinical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Clinical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 119: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Accepta Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Accepta Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Accepta Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Accepta Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Avantor Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Avantor Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Avantor Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Danaher Corp.
- Exhibit 141: Danaher Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Danaher Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Danaher Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Dohler GmbH
- Exhibit 146: Dohler GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Dohler GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Dohler GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.10 Hardy Diagnostics
- Exhibit 149: Hardy Diagnostics - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Hardy Diagnostics - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Hardy Diagnostics - Key offerings
- 12.11 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 152: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 LaMotte Co.
- Exhibit 157: LaMotte Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: LaMotte Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: LaMotte Co. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 160: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 163: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.14 Perkin Elmer Inc.
- Exhibit 165: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 168: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: Perkin Elmer Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 SGS SA
- Exhibit 170: SGS SA - Overview
- Exhibit 171: SGS SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: SGS SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: SGS SA - Segment focus
- 12.16 Shimadzu Corp.
- Exhibit 174: Shimadzu Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Shimadzu Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: Shimadzu Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 177: Shimadzu Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: Shimadzu Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 179: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 180: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 182: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 183: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 187: Research methodology
- Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 189: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations
