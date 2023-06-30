Microbiological Testing of Water Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing cases of waterborne diseases to be a major market driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The microbiological testing of water market is estimated to grow by USD 684.78 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Instruments, Reagents, and test kits), End-user (Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food, Energy, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The market share growth of the instruments segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment primarily includes multiparameter meters such as pH meters, benchtop conductivity meters, and Dissolved oxygen meters. The growing cases of waterborne disease boost the demand for microbiological testing in the water market. The increasing waste from urban sewers is one of the most serious water quality problems in the world. This is expected to increase the demand for microbiological testing of water. Furthermore, microbiological analysis of water helps analyze the presence of harmful organisms, elements, and compounds in water. Hence, the rising number of health diseases caused due to water contamination is a significant factor surging the demand for microbiological testing of water globally. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market 2023-2027

Microbiological Testing of Water Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., Accepta Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dohler GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hardy Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, LaMotte Co., Merck KGaA, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., SGS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG, among others

: 15+, Including Co., Accepta Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dohler GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hardy Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, LaMotte Co., Merck KGaA, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., SGS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (Instruments, Reagents, and Test kits), End-user (Pharmaceutical, Clinical, Food, Energy, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Microbiological testing of water market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 3M Co., Accepta Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dohler GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hardy Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, LaMotte Co., Merck KGaA, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., SGS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG

Microbiological Testing Of Water Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Rising concern for clean water is a major trend in the market. People across the world seek clean water due to the rising number of water born diseases. Also, clean water is mandatory for various businesses, including cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage.

Also, smart water technology is gaining importance as water resources shrink around the world and sanitation costs are increasing. Additionally, many vendors in the market invest in research and development to advance the process of water testing. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Lack of funds is a major challenge hindering the market growth. There are high costs involved in microbiological water quality monitoring equipment. Government agencies fund the microbiological testing of water in many countries across the world.

Hence, the lack of funds from the government may have a negative impact on market growth. For instance, an average cost of a water quality sensor ranges from USD 600 to USD 1,500. Therefore, due to the high price of the device, vendors depend on the government for funds, which is the major factor hindering growth.

The microbiological testing of water market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Microbiological Testing Of Water Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the microbiological testing of water market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the microbiological testing of water market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the microbiological testing of water market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of microbiological testing of water market vendors

Microbiological Testing Of Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 684.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Accepta Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Dohler GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hardy Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group Plc, LaMotte Co., Merck KGaA, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Perkin Elmer Inc., SGS SA, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

