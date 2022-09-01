Microbiome Global Market to Reach $940 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 25%

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Global Market Report 2022, Type, Application, Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiome market is expected to grow from $0.27 billion in 2020 to $0.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%. The market is expected to reach $0.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26%.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a key factor driving the growth of the microbiome market. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a multifactorial and autoimmune infection group consisting of two major entities such as ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD).

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and probiotics were discovered as potential applications in many immune-mediated disorders, such as IBD, to restore microbial balance. These microbial therapies have shown the potential to reduce both the dysbiotic condition and the development of inflammatory mediators, thereby enabling remission, particularly in UC. In 2019, approximately 1.6 million people in the United States suffered from untreatable inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's or ulcerative colitis. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is expected to drive the growth of the microbiome market.



The high cost of microbial therapy is a key factor hampering the growth of the microbiome market. The price of fecal transplantation, a microbial therapy, may vary considerably depending on the delivery method used by users and where users receive it. Fecal microbiota transplant processes can charge around $600-$1,000 based on the method of treatment, area, insurance coverage and other variables. Therefore, the high cost of microbial therapy is expected to hinder the growth of the microbiome market.



The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market. Major companies in the microbiome sector are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for microbiomes. For instance, Seed, a new microbiome company, has introduced Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotica for both females and males. The Daily Synbiotic Seed is the first to follow a microbe-system strategy with strain-specific advantages beyond digestive health such as cardiac safety, dermatological health, immune control, reproductive health, the integrity of the gut barrier and oxidative stress.

