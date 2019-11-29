Microbiome Sequencing Services Markets, Forecast to 2024 - Surge in Genomic Research and Widening Application Areas of Microbiome Sequencing is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Services Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.21% during the forecast period.

Certain factors that are driving the market growth include huge investment in microbiome research, rise in demand for NGS services, the decline in the cost of NGS sequencing, the surge in genomic research and widening application area of microbiome sequencing.

NGS technologies exhibit a paradigm shift in sequencing capabilities. This expertise has been extensively applied to biological research, resulting in significant and remarkable insights into the molecular biology of cells. Over the past 10 years, budgets allocated to R&D have increased steadily.

Pharmaceutical companies want their drugs to perform well. However, huge cost is involved in developing such drugs, and immense funding is required to market these drugs. The most critical steps in the drug discovery process in pharmaceutical companies is target identification and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), which are broadly used to analyze its individual characteristics for target identification.

NGS is improving the resolution of bacterial species identification, with the use of various identification methods. Thus, the rising demand for NGS services in various biological sectors is spurring the growth of the market. Additionally, many companies are concentrating on novel exome sequencing and RNA sequencing applications in niche market segments.

However, despite increased access and reduced cost of sequencing, data analysis and interpretation still present a challenge to researchers using NGS technology. Thousands of whole genomes and hundreds and thousands of exomes have been sequenced already. Microbiome sequencing is generating a huge chunk of data, which needs to be understood using advanced software. Thus, the lack of technicians in the interpretation of sequencing data is one of the major restricting factors for the growth of the microbiome sequencing services market.

Key Market Trends

Gastrointestinal disorders are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment



Gastrointestinal disorders are inclusive of disorders, such as gastritis, peptic ulcer, inflammatory bowel disease, and pancreatitis. In addition, a group of conditions caused in the digestive tract may cause inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are the most common subtypes of IBD.

iHMP (Human Microbiome Project) researchers are drawing conclusions, by collecting a public database consisting of time-bound information from several IBD patients studies. Along with a variety of relevant patient data, the database may also contain information about both, the composition of the gut microbiome over time in these patients, as well as the small molecules and proteins being produced by these microbes.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecasted Period

The region, especially the United States, has the most active ecosystems for genomic research, which is supported by both government and industry players. The US government supports genomics research through various government bodies, like NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute, the United States), which have supported the work on sequencing of the human genome, and fund research on the genome's structure, function, and role in health and disease.

Presence of a conducive research environment for genomic exploration, which is supported by adequate government funding and industry support, ensures the growth of the market for microbiome sequencing services in North America, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Microbiome Sequencing Services market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Baseclear BV, Clinical Microbiomics AS, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporations, EPIBIOME, Microbiome Insights Inc., Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, MR DNA, Second Genome, Ubiome Inc., Zymo Research Corp., among others, holds the substantial market share in the Microbiome Sequencing Services market.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION



1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS



4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Huge Investment in Microbiome Research

4.2.2 Rise in Demand for NGS Services

4.2.3 Decline in the Cost of NGS Sequencing

4.2.4 Surge in Genomic Research and Widening Application Area of Microbiome Sequencing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Ethical and Legal Issues Related to Genome Sequencing

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Technicians for NGS Data Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

5.1.2 Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

5.1.3 Shotgun Sequencing

5.1.4 Targeted Gene Sequencing

5.1.5 RNA Sequencing

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Gastrointestinal Diseases

5.2.2 Infectious Diseases

5.2.3 CNS Diseases

5.2.4 Oncology

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Research and Academic Institutes

5.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baseclear B.V.

6.1.2 Clinical Microbiomics AS

6.1.3 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporations

6.1.4 EPIBIOME

6.1.5 Microbiome Insights Inc.

6.1.6 Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

6.1.7 MR DNA

6.1.8 Second Genome

6.1.9 Ubiome Inc.

6.1.10 Zymo Research Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6gqdk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

