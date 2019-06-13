Microcars Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Global Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019 - China & India to Play Important Role
Jun 13, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcars: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Microcars in Units.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Daimler AG (Germany)
- Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (India)
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Groupe PSA (France)
- Piaggio & C. Spa (Italy)
- Renault S.A. (France)
- Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)
- Tata Motors Limited (India)
- Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
- Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW & ANALYSIS
Microcars
Pacing Up to Alter Global Auto Landscape
Urban Transpiration Issues to the Fore
Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Sustainable Vehicles
Need for Businesses to Embrace Microcars
Consumer Perceptions
A Major Hindrance for Adoption of Microcars
Low Volumes and High Costs Lead to Higher Prices
Changing Perceptions of Transportation Bode Well for Microcars
Peek into Major Growth Drivers
High Fuel Prices
Government Efforts
Advanced Technology Plug-Ins
Endeavors by Vehicle Makers
Key Market Inhibitors
Safety Features
Urban and Rural Setting
Outlook
2. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY - A REVIEW
A Prelude
Global Automobile Production on a Growth Avenue
Opportunity Indicators
Automotive Industry
A Global Market with Local Connotations
Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
Expanding Automotive Production in Asia-Pacific
China & India to Play Important Role
Chinese Growth Cools Down but Still Growing at a Healthy Rate
Mini Electric Cars Gaining Prominence
Aiming at Global Leadership in Electric Car Market
India
A Promising Market for Small Cars
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Microcars
A Niche Segment
Peek into Select Microcar Models
4. TRENDS AND ISSUES
Microcars Go Electric
Growing Trend towards Small and Low-Speed Electric Vehicles
Fuel Efficiency and Vehicle Emission Standards Gain Increased Focus
Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World
Hybrid Cars to Remain in Race in Near Term
Government Incentives Driving the Microelectric Car Segment
Changing Mobility Trends Affect Design Changes
Safety Aspect Remains High Priority among Consumers
Stringent Eco-Norms and Safety Rules to Increase Prices of Microcars
Adoption of E-Trikes Gains Momentum in Indonesia
Foray of Quadricycle Microcars in Israel
Small Engine Compact Cars to Witness Robust Demand
Convergence
A Highlighting Feature
Technologies Evolve to Revolutionize Driving Experience
In-Car Internet Connectivity
The Next Mega Trend
Marked Shifts in Automotive Value Chains
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
History and Evolution
Endearing Benefits of Microcars
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Mini Unveils Electric Powered Concept
BYD to Launch Small Electric Vehicles for Rural Markets
Mahindra Unveils 'e2oPlus'
Honda and Kabuku Launch New Micro Car
Mahindra Launches e2o Electric Car in the UK
Micro Mobility Systems Unveils Prototype of Electric Microlino
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Suzuki Stops Sales of Celerio in Australia
Mercedes Benz to Move to All Electric Propulsion for Smart in the US
Siparex Acquires Majority Stake in Ligier
PSA Peugeot Citron Changes Name to Groupe PSA
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Daimler AG (Germany)
Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (India)
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Groupe PSA (France)
Piaggio & C. Spa (Italy)
Renault S.A. (France)
Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)
Tata Motors Limited (India)
Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 36)
- The United States (5)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (16)
- France (5)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (5)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ap0x38
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article