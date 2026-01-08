MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Builds the Industry's First Multi-FPGA Quantum Fourier Transform Simulation Solution

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, launched a brand-new scalable quantum Fourier transform simulator technology based on multi-FPGA and high-bandwidth memory. This breakthrough achievement, by introducing a parallel distributed architecture with multiple FPGAs as well as high-bandwidth memory, lays an engineering foundation for future larger-scale quantum algorithm simulations.

The multi-FPGA QFT simulation platform launched this time is precisely built based on this idea. One of its core innovations is storing the large-scale complex amplitudes of quantum states in high-bandwidth memory, such as HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) or equivalent architectures, enabling the simulator to perform reads and updates at speeds far higher than DDR memory. The QFT simulation process essentially involves a large number of distributed Hadamard transformations, controlled phase-shift gates, and output structures based on bit reversal, all of which perform wide-range data jumping accesses on the amplitude vector. Traditional memory cannot withstand this non-continuous, large-width intensive memory access demand, while high-bandwidth memory precisely fills this gap. Its internal multi-channel parallel architecture makes it possible to access multiple cache blocks in the same cycle, allowing the QFT operation data flow constructed at the FPGA logic level to be fully utilized.

The simulator's core processing unit is specially designed to adapt to the parallel structure of QFT. The FPGA logic includes pipelinable complex multiplication arrays, parallel index generators, distributed phase-shift computation modules, and bit-reversal permutation data paths. When traditional CPUs execute QFT, they usually need to convert complex data patterns into continuous access patterns, whereas the programmability of FPGAs allows direct construction of hardware circuits consistent with the QFT transformation structure, enabling quantum state updates to cross multiple processing stages in a linear pipeline manner, thereby maximizing the utilization of hardware resources.

Multi-FPGA scalability is another key breakthrough of this technology. In quantum circuit simulation, the size of the quantum state increases exponentially with the number of qubits. When the storage space of a single FPGA cannot accommodate the entire amplitude array, the computation task must be split across multiple FPGA chips to form a cross-chip distributed parallel simulator. However, the problem lies in the fact that QFT has striding data dependencies, with frequent data interaction demands between different blocks. This technology adopts an efficient domain decomposition strategy, intelligently grouping the amplitude space according to gate dependencies in QFT to minimize cross-FPGA communication volume. At the same time, HOLO has built point-to-point data transmission channels based on high-speed serial interfaces, enabling multiple FPGAs to collaborate in a clock-synchronized manner.

From an engineering perspective, the difficulty in combining multi-FPGA with high-bandwidth memory lies not only in the hardware itself but also in multiple complex system-level challenges such as data flow scheduling, gate operation mapping, and suppression of distributed communication overhead. To ensure that the simulation results are strictly consistent with the mathematical model, the system internally introduces complex number computation modules based on fixed-point or high-precision floating-point formats, ensuring that controlled phase-shift operations do not produce unacceptable numerical errors during the hardware mapping process. For amplitude exchange operations across FPGAs, HOLO designed a strict synchronization protocol, enabling all computation stages to maintain high consistency.

The launch of this technology by HOLO is not only an engineering breakthrough but also symbolizes that the important role of FPGA in accelerating the quantum software stack is gradually being established. As quantum algorithms continue to evolve, there will be an increasing number of large-scale quantum circuits that need verification and debugging in the future, and FPGA will become an important bridge connecting classical simulation capabilities with future real quantum devices. HOLO's technology roadmap has determined directions for further development, including supporting distributed quantum circuit simulation clusters with more FPGA nodes, supporting rapid hardware accelerators for arbitrary variational quantum circuits, and supporting customized optimization modules for large-scale quantum chemistry and quantum machine learning algorithms.

In the long term, HOLO's multi-FPGA QFT simulator will not only serve quantum algorithm researchers but will also play an increasingly important value in quantum compiler optimization, quantum chip architecture verification, quantum education platform construction, and early validation of industrial applications. Large enterprises and research institutions are seeking tools that can evaluate the complexity of quantum algorithms with low cost and high determinism, and HOLO's multi-FPGA simulator precisely fills this still scarce technical gap in the quantum computing ecosystem. As the quantum computing ecosystem continues to expand, it is believed that the high-performance simulation capabilities built upon this technology will continue to exert influence in quantum algorithm innovation, industrial validation, and cross-domain fusion, becoming an important force in driving the wave of future quantum computing development.

