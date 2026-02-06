MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Develops GHZ State and W State Transmission Scheme Based on Brownian State Quantum Channel

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, developed a transmission scheme for GHZ states and W states based on Brownian state quantum channels. This scheme establishes an efficient transmission mechanism for multi-particle entangled states by constructing special quantum channels and measurement systems. At the technical implementation level, HOLO uses quantum Fourier transform for quantum state projection measurement and precisely designs the sequence of quantum gate operations required for reconstructing quantum states at the receiving end. This technical scheme not only perfects the theoretical system of quantum teleportation but also provides new technical paths for information transmission in large-scale quantum systems, promoting the development of quantum communication technology toward practicalization.

In terms of technical architecture design, the implementation of the Brownian state quantum channel demonstrates significant innovation. The Brownian state is a special four-particle entangled state, whose characteristics are very suitable for constructing quantum transmission channels. HOLO utilizes this entanglement characteristic to establish stable quantum links. When transmitting the three-particle GHZ state, the sender performs joint measurement on the quantum state to be transmitted and specific particles in the Brownian state, which establishes quantum correlation between the transmission state and the channel state. The key to technical implementation lies in using specially designed measurement devices to make the measurement results form a definite correspondence with the channel state. This design enables the receiver to select the corresponding quantum gate operations to reconstruct the original quantum state based on the measurement results transmitted through the classical channel.

The quantum Fourier transform plays a key role in this protocol, and its technical implementation has unique advantages. The research team adopts the quantum Fourier transform to construct the basic measurement framework required for projection measurement; this method has better system adaptability compared to traditional measurement methods. Through this mathematical transformation method, researchers can map quantum states to a set of standard measurement bases, thereby achieving accurate measurement of quantum states. In actual operation, this transformation is realized through an ordered combination of a series of quantum logic gates, and its system complexity maintains a reasonable relationship with the number of qubits, ensuring the scalability of the scheme.

In the design and implementation stage of quantum gate operations, HOLO has established complete technical specifications. Based on quantum mechanics principles, the research team accurately calculates all quantum gate operations that the receiving end needs to execute to reconstruct the quantum state. For the transmission of GHZ states, these operations include the combined application of specific types of phase gates and controlled-NOT gates; whereas for the transmission of W states, it is necessary to implement more complex multi-particle control operations. Technical documents show that all quantum gate operations can be represented using a standard quantum gate set; this representation method simplifies the operation process and facilitates implementation on different quantum hardware platforms. The research team has also verified the feasibility of these quantum gate operations on superconducting quantum processors; through precise regulation of the electromagnetic control signals of qubits, the required quantum logic operations can be reliably realized.

From the perspective of technical application prospects, this protocol has broad application potential in the field of quantum communication. The use of quantum Fourier transform makes the construction of measurement bases more systematic and standardized, and this characteristic is advantageous for unified implementation on different quantum hardware platforms. In quantum network architectures, this protocol can be used to build core transmission modules for distributed quantum computing, realizing the transmission of quantum information between different computing nodes. In addition, HOLO has also explored application schemes for this technology in specific scenarios such as quantum secure communication and distributed quantum measurement. With the continuous advancement of quantum hardware technology, particularly the continuous improvement in qubit performance and quantity, this transmission protocol is expected to play an important role in future quantum information systems, providing key technical support for building large-scale quantum networks.

