MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Develops FPGA-Based Hardware Abstraction Technology for Quantum Computing Systems

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, launched an independently developed FPGA-based hardware abstraction technology platform for quantum computing systems. This platform employs a resource-efficient quantum circuit abstraction method, capable of simulating qubit storage, measurement, and phase-shift operations on FPGA, and constructs basic quantum state logic units in a non-programmable manner.

After in-depth research on quantum state storage modes, mathematical descriptions of quantum gates, probability measurement processes, and the underlying logic structure of FPGAs, the HOLO R&D team proposed a resource-efficient quantum circuit hardware abstraction architecture. This architecture does not attempt to fully simulate large-scale quantum systems but instead starts from the three core characteristics of quantum computing—state storage, phase-shift control, and probability measurement—and transforms them into hardware modules that can be directly implemented within the FPGA layout. The core goal of this concept is to build a lightweight, stable, and scalable hardware abstraction layer, providing the foundational structure for future quantum algorithm hardware acceleration, quantum control systems, and quantum embedded devices.

The HOLO R&D team first transformed the state representation of a single qubit from a purely mathematical description into a vectorized structure suitable for FPGA storage and logic operations. A qubit is generally describable by a vector of complex amplitudes, i.e., |ψ⟩ = α|0⟩ + β|1⟩, where α and β are complex numbers satisfying |α|² + |β|² = 1. Directly storing complex numbers in an FPGA can lead to high resource consumption; therefore, the team chose a fixed-point, normalized vector storage scheme that maps complex amplitudes into the LUT groups and register banks with the smallest resource footprint. This approach significantly reduces FPGA resource usage and ensures stable storage of qubits in low-resource environments.

In terms of quantum state evolution, HOLO did not adopt the full matrix multiplication method to implement quantum gate operations but instead decomposed common quantum gates (including Pauli-X, Hadamard, Rz phase-shift gates, etc.) into logic operations that FPGA can directly execute in the form of combinational logic units. This decomposition method makes it possible to simulate single-qubit and small-scale multi-qubit operations while avoiding excessively high computational resource overhead, thereby better meeting the energy-efficiency requirements of embedded systems.

In simulating quantum systems, quantum gates based on phase shifts are a key component of quantum computing. Unlike other Boolean logic, phase-shift gates alter the phase of the quantum state amplitude rather than flipping or superposing binary values. Therefore, mapping phase-shift logic to FPGA is an extremely challenging engineering problem.

The HOLO R&D team adopted a lookup-table (LUT)-based phase rotation accumulation method. When qubits are stored as fixed-point complex numbers, phase-shift operations can be abstracted as rotational transformations of the real and imaginary parts. The team pre-quantized and stored the sine and cosine values required for rotation in FPGA ROM or BRAM and implemented a simplified structure for complex multiplication through combinational logic. To further reduce resource consumption, the algorithm engineers employed the CORDIC (Coordinate Rotation Digital Computer) method, using a series of shifts and additions to simulate rotation, enabling the circuit to compute phase changes within a smaller area. This solution not only achieves hardware-level phase-shift operations but also gives the entire quantum gate operation higher real-time performance and controllability.

During the design process, HOLO particularly emphasized the flexibility of the abstraction layer architecture. The system allows dynamic trade-offs between resource consumption and simulation accuracy. For example, fixed-point quantization precision can be adjusted to meet the error requirements of different quantum gate operations; the phase storage table can be expanded according to task needs; the randomness of the measurement module can be provided by different seeds and random sources to adapt to various application scenarios.

The FPGA-based quantum computing system hardware abstraction technology released by HOLO this time enables key functions such as quantum state storage, phase regulation, and probability measurement to be realized for the first time in a low-power, highly stable hardware logic manner, bringing new engineering possibilities to the entire quantum technology ecosystem. It is expected to promote the integrated development of quantum computing and traditional electronic engineering and accelerate the industrialization of quantum information technology.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leading quantum holography and quantum computing technology company.

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SOURCE MicroCloud Hologram Inc.