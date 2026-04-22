SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, announces its participation in the research and development of a Bitcoin quantum-resistant protocol. The company plans to introduce a forward-looking, progressively upgradable post-quantum security protocol system. This move not only signifies the company's strategic positioning in the field of quantum security but also signals that blockchain technology is entering a critical phase of post-quantum defense.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. announces its participation in the design and implementation of a new generation Bitcoin quantum-resistant protocol. This plan not only includes the replacement of foundational cryptographic algorithms but also involves a systematic restructuring of the protocol layer, network layer, and application layer. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) states that its goal is not simply to replace the existing signature algorithms but to build a sustainable, evolvable quantum-safe protocol framework that can address future advancements in computational power and attack models.

The protocol R&D plan mainly includes the following directions:

Post-quantum signature mechanism reconstruction

Hybrid encryption and progressive migration mechanism design

On-chain address system upgrade

Quantum-resistant transaction verification model

Protocol-level governance and upgrade path design

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. emphasizes that this technical approach will balance security, performance, and ecosystem compatibility, avoiding the systemic risks associated with hard forks. The core design philosophy of the protocol is to shift from cryptographic replacement to a system-wide restructuring, replacing the current quantum-vulnerable signature algorithms. The signature system currently used by Bitcoin has inherent flaws in the face of quantum computing. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. plans to introduce post-quantum signature algorithms based on lattice-based cryptography and hash-based signatures. These algorithms rely on classical computational problems (such as the Shortest Vector Problem in Lattices and collision resistance of hashes) and are considered secure in a quantum environment.

The specific implementation plan includes:

Replacing ECDSA with ML-DSA class signature algorithms

Introducing multi-signature structures to enhance attack resistance

Supporting a pluggable signature algorithm mechanism (Crypto-Agility)

This design allows for dynamic upgrades to the signature layer, preventing the risk of future algorithm obsolescence. Given that the current ecosystem still relies on traditional cryptographic systems, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. proposes a hybrid encryption protocol (Hybrid PQC):

Simultaneously using traditional ECC algorithms and PQC algorithms

Transactions must be validated by dual signature verification

The system remains secure even if one algorithm's security is compromised

A similar hybrid mechanism has been validated in some communication protocols, with the core idea being to increase the cost of attacks by requiring the attacker to break both systems.

Address and Account System Upgrade:

In the current Bitcoin system, addresses are typically generated from public key hashes. However, once a public key is exposed, quantum attacks can directly derive the private key. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. proposes:

Introducing a delayed public key exposure mechanism (Delayed Key Exposure)

Using one-time addresses

Supporting quantum-safe address formats (PQA Address)

Furthermore, the new address system will allow users to gradually migrate their assets, avoiding market fluctuations caused by forced upgrades.

Quantum-resistant Transaction Verification Mechanism:

Traditional transaction validation relies on a single signature verification logic. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. proposes a quantum-resistant transaction verification mechanism:

Multi-layer validation structure

Introducing zero-knowledge proofs to enhance privacy and security

Using verifiable delay functions (VDF) to enhance attack resistance

This mechanism ensures that transaction efficiency is maintained while improving system robustness against quantum attacks.

On-chain Upgrade and Governance Mechanism:

Given the highly decentralized nature of the Bitcoin network, any upgrades must be consensus-driven. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. proposes an on-chain upgrade and governance mechanism, with a progressive protocol upgrade path:

Prioritizing soft forks (Soft Fork First)

Running both protocols in parallel during the transition phase

Implementing incentive mechanisms to encourage user migration

This strategy draws on internet protocol upgrade experiences, avoiding risks of systemic splits.

Technical Implementation Path:

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. has planned a gradual, risk-controlled development path for this quantum-resistant protocol. The overall process will start with simulation verification, constructing a specialized quantum attack simulation environment to test the security boundaries of existing blockchain cryptographic mechanisms under various quantum computing models. During this process, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. will simultaneously set up a quantum-resistant test network to fully validate new signature algorithms, hybrid encryption structures, and transaction verification mechanisms, ensuring the stability and reliability of the protocol under real-world operating conditions.

As the verification work deepens, the technical solution will gradually enter the standardization phase. Through the release of technical white papers, open-core code, and the introduction of community participation mechanisms, the protocol design will move toward an open, collaborative development path. After sufficient technical consensus is reached, the protocol will enter the mainnet compatibility deployment phase. New transaction formats that are compatible with the old address system will be introduced, accompanied by wallet upgrade tools and migration support solutions to lower the barriers for users to participate in the upgrade. Throughout the process, incentive mechanisms will play an important role in promoting ecosystem participants to actively complete the technological migration.

Technical Value Perspective:

From a technical value standpoint, MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s quantum-resistant protocol plan is not just a simple security upgrade but a systematic reshaping of the blockchain's underlying trust mechanism. As quantum computing capabilities edge closer to real-world applications, the mathematical problems on which traditional cryptographic systems rely are gradually losing their absolute security. The introduction of quantum-resistant protocols will significantly enhance the security of digital assets in future environments and reduce the potential risks of private key compromise.

Additionally, by proactively deploying quantum security mechanisms, the blockchain system's lifecycle can be effectively extended, avoiding systemic trust crises caused by technological obsolescence. On a broader level, this protocol is expected to drive the industry toward a unified technical standard, providing a practical paradigm for the application of post-quantum cryptography in the blockchain domain.

Furthermore, by incorporating cryptographic agility design, the system will be able to quickly adapt to future cryptographic challenges, building a security framework with continuous evolution capabilities. This not only enhances system resilience but also lays the foundation for the implementation of emerging use cases such as quantum-safe wallets, decentralized finance, and digital identities. From an industry development perspective, the challenges posed by quantum computing are driving blockchain technology into a new stage of development.

In this process, the active participation of enterprises and technology organizations is crucial. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s involvement in the development of quantum-resistant protocols reflects the industry's shift from passive response to proactive construction. As more participants enter this field, the technical framework around post-quantum security will gradually mature, ultimately forming a new generation of blockchain infrastructure. In the future digital economy, quantum-safe blockchain networks will become a core support, and the deep integration of quantum-resistant cryptography and distributed systems will become an important driving force for the continued evolution of the industry.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography, with the enhancement of Bitcoin's resistance to quantum attacks as a key development plan. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. has cash reserves exceeding 390 million USD and plans to invest over 400 million USD in the development of Bitcoin blockchain quantum security, quantum computing technology, quantum holography technology, and other cutting-edge fields. With several hundred million dollars in funding, MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become the global leader in quantum-resistant Bitcoin security blockchain technology.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography. With cash reserves exceeding 390 million USD, the company plans to invest over 400 million USD in blockchain development, quantum computing R&D, quantum holography technology, as well as in the development of derivatives and technologies in cutting-edge fields such as AI, AR, and more. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leader in quantum holography and quantum computing technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE MicroCloud Hologram Inc.