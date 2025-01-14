MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Develops Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography Technology to Assist in the Generation of Spatial Entangled Qudits

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), today announced the development and application of Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography (QNOH) technology to directly generate spatially entangled qudits. This technology leverages the Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion (SPDC) process in quantum optics, precisely shaping the spatial quantum correlations of entangled photon pairs within a two-dimensional patterned nonlinear photonic crystal, without the need for complex pump shaping. This innovation not only breaks through the limitations of traditional optics but also offers unprecedented application prospects for quantum key distribution (QKD) and quantum computing based on spatial degrees of freedom.

Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography technology combines the advantages of quantum optics, nonlinear optics, and holography, aiming to directly shape the spatial properties of quantum photons through nonlinear optical processes. Traditional nonlinear optical holography has been widely applied in the field of classical optics, particularly in areas such as information storage, beam control, and optical communication. However, its application in the quantum domain has been relatively scarce, as shaping quantum states typically requires higher precision and more complex interventions.

The key innovation of Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography technology is its ability to directly generate spatially entangled qudits through the Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion process, overcoming the limitations of conventional quantum optical techniques. A qudit is a high-dimensional quantum system, which, compared to the traditional qubit, has more degrees of freedom and can store more information. Therefore, it holds greater promise for applications in quantum computing and quantum communication.

The core implementation of HOLO's Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography technology relies on the Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion process. In this process, a single high-energy photon enters a nonlinear optical medium (such as a BBO crystal) and, through interaction with the crystal, splits into two lower-energy photons, which are referred to as the signal photon and the idler photon. These two photons exhibit quantum entanglement, meaning their states are tightly correlated, regardless of the spatial distance between them.

Unlike traditional quantum optical technologies, this technique uses a two-dimensional patterned nonlinear photonic crystal. In such a crystal, photons can be precisely controlled in predefined spatial degrees of freedom. By manipulating the patterned structure of the crystal, the spatial quantum correlations of the entangled photon pairs can be directionally shaped, thereby generating the desired quantum states.

What sets HOLO's Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography technology apart is that it does not require complex pump light shaping. Traditional quantum optical systems typically rely on specific shapes and frequency adjustments of the pump light source to ensure that the generated quantum states meet the desired criteria. However, QNOH technology achieves direct manipulation of the spatial properties of entangled photon pairs by controlling the structure and material properties of the nonlinear photonic crystal, making the process more efficient and stable.

In traditional quantum information processing, the quantum bit (qubit) is widely used as the basic unit. However, the computational and storage capacity of a qubit is limited by its binary states (0 or 1). In contrast, a qudit (a high-dimensional quantum system) can process information in higher dimensions, offering greater potential for quantum computing and quantum communication.

One of the biggest breakthroughs of HOLO technology is its ability to generate spatially entangled qudits. By precisely controlling the design of the photonic crystal, the technical team successfully endowed photon pairs with multiple degrees of freedom within a two-dimensional space, allowing each entangled photon pair to move beyond traditional binary states and expand into higher dimensions. These quantum states can manifest as different quantum modes and frequencies, significantly enhancing the capacity and diversity of the quantum system.

HOLO's Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography technology generates spatially entangled qudits through the following steps:

Photon Source Selection and Control: Through the precisely designed nonlinear photonic crystal, an appropriate pump light source is chosen to excite the signal and idler photons in the Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion process. These photon pairs are highly entangled and can be precisely controlled in spatial degrees of freedom.

2D Patterned Crystal Design: A two-dimensional patterned nonlinear photonic crystal is used to control the propagation paths and interactions of photons within the crystal, allowing the spatial quantum correlations of the signal and idler photon pairs to be shaped according to design requirements. This structure not only enhances the stability of quantum entanglement but also enables information encoding and decoding across different dimensions.

Shaping Spatial Quantum Correlations: By adjusting the phase and amplitude at different positions within the photonic crystal, the spatial correlations of the generated entangled photon pairs are ensured to match the desired quantum state. This allows the quantum information of the photons to be transmitted in a more efficient and multidimensional manner.

Quantum State Verification: Experimental verification shows that the quantum states generated by this technology not only possess spatial quantum correlations but also violate the Clauser-Horne-Shimony-Holt (CHSH) inequality, proving their entangled nature. According to the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics, the violation of this inequality indicates the authenticity of quantum information and the validity of quantum entanglement.

The successful development of HOLO's QNOH technology has brought a significant breakthrough to the fields of quantum key distribution (QKD) and quantum communication. Entanglement-based quantum key distribution is one of the core technologies in quantum communication today, ensuring the security of key exchange through the properties of quantum entanglement. The high-dimensional entangled qudits generated by the QNOH technology can provide higher key transmission rates and stronger resistance to interference, thereby enhancing the security and efficiency of quantum communication networks.

Additionally, HOLO's QNOH technology is also noteworthy for its application in quantum computing. Since quantum computing can process information in high-dimensional quantum states, the generation of qudits will greatly improve the parallelism and efficiency of quantum computing. Traditional quantum computing uses quantum bits for computation, while high-dimensional qudits can store more information and perform more complex computational tasks, thereby accelerating the execution of quantum algorithms.

HOLO's Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography technology not only brings new possibilities to quantum communication and quantum computing but also paves the way for the future development of quantum information science. In the future, as this technology continues to improve, it may find broader applications in fields such as quantum networks, quantum encryption, and quantum simulation.

In future research, optimizing the design of two-dimensional photonic crystals to further enhance the efficiency and stability of spatially entangled qudit generation will become a key issue in the field of quantum optics. Meanwhile, Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography technology is also expected to integrate with other quantum technologies, such as quantum sensing and quantum imaging, opening up more application scenarios in the field of quantum science.

The successful development of Quantum Nonlinear Optical Holography technology marks a significant advancement in the field of quantum optics. By precisely generating spatially entangled qudits, this technology offers a fresh perspective and more powerful tools for various fields, including quantum communication, quantum computing, and quantum information processing. As quantum technology continues to mature, quantum networks and quantum computers in the future are expected to enter a new era of greater efficiency and security, driven by this innovative technology.

