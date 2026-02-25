MicroCloud Hologram Inc. FPGA-Based High-Performance Surface Code Quantum Simulation Platform: Efficient Error Correction Algorithm Validation under Rotated Layout

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, has developed a surface code quantum simulator based on FPGA. This innovative technology marks a new milestone in quantum error correction simulation, particularly with its optimized design targeted at rotated surface codes. As a company focused on quantum hardware and simulation solutions, the simulator launched this time fully leverages the unique advantages of FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array), including its highly parallel processing capability, reconfigurable hardware architecture, and exceptional computational performance. Quantum error correction is one of the core challenges in realizing practical quantum computing, and the surface code, as an efficient quantum error correction scheme, is highly favored due to its high threshold, scalability, and two-dimensional grid structure. However, traditional simulation methods are often limited by computational resources, making the simulation of large-scale surface codes extremely complex. HOLO's new simulator overcomes these bottlenecks through FPGA hardware acceleration, providing researchers and engineers with a real-time, high-fidelity simulation environment.

HOLO is committed to deeply integrating FPGA technology with quantum error correction algorithms. The core of this simulator lies in the precise modeling of rotated distance surface codes. The rotated distance surface code is a variant form that optimizes the arrangement of qubits by rotating the traditional surface code layout, thereby reducing the number of required physical qubits while maintaining high error correction capability. This design is particularly suitable for quantum systems with limited resources, as it can achieve equivalent error correction performance with a smaller code distance.

To understand the significance of this technology, it is first necessary to grasp the basic principles of quantum computing. Quantum computing utilizes the superposition and entanglement properties of quantum bits (qubits) to process information. Unlike classical bits, a qubit can exist in multiple states simultaneously, thereby enabling exponential computational acceleration. However, quantum systems are highly susceptible to noise interference, such as bit flips or phase errors, which can lead to unreliable computational results. Quantum error correction codes are specifically designed to address this issue by mapping logical qubits to multiple physical qubits through redundant encoding, thereby detecting and correcting errors. The surface code arranges qubits in a two-dimensional grid and uses ancilla qubits to measure stabilizers—these stabilizers are the defining operators of the code, used to identify errors without destroying the quantum information.

As an optimized version of the surface code, the rotated distance surface code further improves efficiency. In the traditional surface code, the code distance (distance) defines the number of errors the code can correct, typically requiring a square grid to achieve an odd-distance code. For example, a distance-3 surface code requires 25 physical qubits to encode one logical qubit. However, the rotated distance surface code achieves the same code distance with fewer qubits by rotating the grid by 45 degrees and adjusting the boundary conditions. Specifically, for a rotated code of distance d, it requires only (d²+ 1)/2 data qubits and (d²- 1)/2 ancilla qubits, saving nearly half the resources compared to the standard surface code. This saving is critically important in real quantum hardware, where the number of qubits on current quantum chips is limited and manufacturing costs are high. HOLO's simulator is specifically optimized for this rotated code, ensuring that the simulation process can accurately capture the unique error correction dynamics introduced by the rotated layout.

FPGA plays an indispensable role in this simulator. FPGA is a programmable hardware that allows users to customize circuit logic through hardware description languages (such as Verilog or VHDL). Unlike general-purpose processors, FPGA can execute multiple operations in parallel without the need for sequential scheduling. This makes it particularly suitable for simulating the parallel nature of quantum systems. In HOLO's implementation, the simulator maps the grid structure of the surface code onto the logic units (LUTs and FFs) of the FPGA. The state of each qubit is represented by a register group that stores its amplitude or probability information (in classical simulation, quantum states are typically represented by complex vectors). The core of the error correction algorithm—stabilizer measurement—is implemented as parallel circuit modules, which can simultaneously process the computations of multiple stabilizers, thereby accelerating the extraction of the error syndrome.

The technical implementation logic begins with the overall architecture. The hardware framework of the simulator is based on high-order FPGA chips, which provide millions of logic units and high-speed memory interfaces. First, HOLO designed a reconfigurable grid generator module that dynamically configures the surface code layout according to the user-input code distance and rotation parameters. For rotated distance codes, the grid is not a standard rectangle but a diamond or rotated square shape, with qubits on the boundaries optimized to reduce edge effects. The generator uses parameterized Verilog code to instantiate the qubit array, ensuring layout flexibility. Next is the state initialization module, which encodes the initial state of the logical qubit onto the physical qubits, including the application of X, Z, or Y gates to simulate initial errors or prepare entangled states.

The core of the simulation process is the error injection and error correction loop. HOLO's simulator supports a variety of noise models, such as depolarizing noise or bit-flip noise, which are implemented on the FPGA through random number generators. The random number generator utilizes the built-in true random sources of the FPGA (such as ring oscillators) to ensure the authenticity of the noise. After error injection, the ancilla qubits measure the stabilizers, and these measurements are executed in parallel: each stabilizer corresponds to a dedicated circuit path that computes the parity check. The measurement results form the error syndrome—a bit string that indicates the location and type of errors. Syndrome decoding is a key step in error correction, and HOLO adopts the Minimum Weight Perfect Matching (MWPM) algorithm to decode the syndrome. This algorithm is optimized into a parallel version on the FPGA, using variants to find matching paths, significantly reducing latency.

In the performance benchmark tests, HOLO's simulator stands out prominently. Compared to GPU-based simulators, it achieves more than a 5-fold speed increase when simulating distance-5 rotated codes, while reducing power consumption by 30%. This is because the dedicated circuits on FPGA avoid the general scheduling overhead of GPUs. More importantly, the simulator supports a real-time feedback loop, allowing users to inject custom error patterns and immediately observe the error correction effects, which is crucial for debugging quantum algorithms. For example, when simulating Shor's algorithm or Grover's search, surface code error correction can be seamlessly integrated to ensure end-to-end fault tolerance.

In the FPGA implementation, stabilizer measurements are mapped to multiply-accumulate circuits. Since quantum simulation is classical, the state is represented by probability distributions, but for small scales, wave function simulation can be used. HOLO chose the Monte Carlo method to average multiple run instances, thereby estimating error rates. This requires the FPGA to have efficient random sampling capability, implemented through linear feedback shift registers (LFSR) to generate pseudo-random sequences. The simulator also supports fault-tolerant simulation, including measurement errors and gate errors. By using multi-level concatenated codes to simulate nested surface codes, fault tolerance is further enhanced.

HOLO's FPGA-based surface code quantum simulator represents a breakthrough in the field of quantum computing. It not only demonstrates the potential of FPGA in quantum simulation but also provides a solid foundation for the realization of fault-tolerant quantum computers. As the technology matures, we can expect to witness an acceleration of the quantum revolution.

