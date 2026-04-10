MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Develops Technology Based on Quantum Key Distribution Protocol and Quantum Random Number Generation Technology, Constructs Authentication System Integrating Quantum and Holographic Technologies

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, developed a technology based on quantum key distribution protocol and quantum random number generation technology, combined with phase modulation holographic imaging method, and constructed an authentication system that integrates quantum characteristics and holographic technology. This technology, through the dual assurance of quantum state transmission and holographic recording, establishes new protection mechanisms in fields such as financial regulation, IoT security, and digital asset management, providing an innovative technical path for building a quantum-secure data exchange environment.

In the core architecture of quantum holographic authentication, the quantum random number generation module has achieved a foundational breakthrough. This system uses a single-photon source to generate quantum random sequences, encodes authentication information into photon quantum states through quantum state preparation, and then utilizes holographic recording media to form optical holograms with quantum characteristics. Compared to traditional encryption methods based on mathematical complexity, this technology fully leverages the quantum no-cloning principle to ensure absolute security in the authentication process. Experimental data shows that the system can still maintain stable authentication performance in quantum noise environments, with a misidentification rate below the 10^-8 order of magnitude.

At the technical implementation level, HOLO adopts a layered quantum security protocol stack design. The bottom layer establishes a quantum key distribution channel based on decoy states, the middle layer deploys a quantum phase modulation holographic recording system, and the upper layer constructs a quantum state verification mechanism. In the authentication process, first, a secure channel is established through quantum entanglement swapping, then holographic image acquisition is performed using quantum tomography technology, and finally, authentication verification is completed through quantum measurement. The entire process integrates the latest achievements in quantum optics and quantum information processing, achieving a technological leap from classical cryptography to quantum cryptography.

The security mechanism of this system is established on the foundational principles of quantum mechanics. The quantum no-cloning theorem ensures the absolute security of the authentication keys, while the Heisenberg uncertainty principle guarantees the reliability of the verification process. The system adopts a distributed quantum storage design, dispersing the authentication keys in quantum state form across multiple nodes, which can only be completely reconstructed through quantum entanglement swapping. This architecture not only provides rigorous information-theoretic security proofs but also effectively resists potential attacks from future quantum computers.

HOLO's quantum holographic authentication technology proposed this time demonstrates broad application prospects in the construction of the digital economy. In the field of financial technology, this technology provides quantum-level secure authentication for businesses such as mobile payments and digital securities; at the regulatory technology level, it builds trusted data channels for government regulation and audit traceability; in IoT applications, it provides lightweight quantum authentication solutions for edge computing devices. Particularly in the 6G network architecture, this technology can be deeply integrated with mobile communication protocols, providing end-to-end quantum security assurance for space-air-ground integrated networks.

With the continuous improvement of quantum computing hardware performance, the quantum holographic authentication system is developing toward higher integration. HOLO is developing holographic image recognition algorithms based on quantum neural networks, enhancing authentication efficiency through quantum machine learning. The system architecture is gradually evolving toward a hybrid quantum-classical mode, which can be compatible with existing classical devices while preparing technical reserves for the future quantum internet. In terms of standardization construction, this technology is actively interfacing with international post-quantum cryptography standards and participating in the formulation of global quantum security authentication norms.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography. With cash reserves exceeding 390 million USD, the company plans to invest over 400 million USD in blockchain development, quantum computing R&D, quantum holography technology, as well as in the development of derivatives and technologies in cutting-edge fields such as AI, AR, and more. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leader in quantum holography and quantum computing technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE MicroCloud Hologram Inc.