MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Launches Q-DPC Accelerator: Quantum-Empowered Density Peak Clustering's Strategy Evaluation Performance Leap Solution

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, launched Q-DPC Accelerator, which is an innovative tool that relies on the quantum-enhanced density peak clustering algorithm to improve strategy evaluation efficiency. The quantum-reinforced density peak clustering strategy set grouping method proposed by HOLO accurately identifies the clustering structure in the strategy set through quantum computing technology, significantly reducing the complexity of strategy evaluation. The overall architecture and operational process of Q-DPC Accelerator cover core links such as quantum-assisted data preprocessing, quantum density peak clustering, quantum-accelerated strategy matching, and performance evaluation.

As a strategy evaluation tool relying on the quantum-enhanced density peak clustering algorithm, HOLO's Q-DPC Accelerator possesses three core functions: strategy set preprocessing, quantum clustering grouping, and intelligent strategy matching. The collaborative operation of these functions can significantly improve the efficiency and accuracy of strategy evaluation. Among them, the strategy set preprocessing stage completes data preparation work before evaluation, through steps such as quantum data cleaning, quantum feature extraction, and quantum data conversion, making the strategy data more adapted to density peak clustering analysis. The data cleaning stage removes redundant, incomplete, or erroneous strategy information, ensuring the accuracy and consistency of the data and avoiding impacts on evaluation results; the feature extraction stage extracts key features such as user roles, resource types, and operation permissions from the strategy set, providing support for subsequent clustering operations; the data conversion stage converts the strategy set into vector, matrix, and other data formats suitable for processing by the quantum density peak clustering algorithm. The quantum clustering grouping stage uses the quantum-enhanced density peak clustering algorithm to group the strategy set, evaluating the density and distance relationships between strategies through quantum computing, precisely identifying the clustering structure, determining peak points, and dividing the strategies into different clusters. This grouping method decomposes the massive and complex strategy set into small subsets with similar features, significantly reducing the time cost and computational complexity of the evaluation process.

The intelligent strategy matching stage utilizes quantum clustering results to achieve rapid matching. When an access request is initiated, Q-DPC Accelerator compares and analyzes the request information with the pre-generated strategy clusters, quickly determining the strategy set that meets the request by precisely searching for the most matching strategy within each cluster. This quantum clustering-based matching method not only significantly improves matching speed but also ensures result accuracy. In addition, Q-DPC Accelerator can be used in collaboration with other access control technologies and rule engines to further optimize the matching process, ensuring the system's security and compliance.

HOLO's Q-DPC Accelerator, through the collaborative operation of its three core functions, provides enterprises with efficient and precise strategy evaluation solutions. This tool, relying on the deep integration of the quantum-enhanced density peak clustering algorithm and strategy clustering structure, achieves rapid matching in large-scale complex strategy set scenarios, effectively reducing the time cost and computational complexity of the evaluation process, and significantly improving system operational efficiency. As an innovative achievement combining quantum technology and density peak clustering algorithm, Q-DPC Accelerator has broad application value in various industry fields, helping enterprises build robust security protection systems to cope with increasingly severe security challenges. With the continuous development of quantum computing technology and the continuous improvement of the tool, Q-DPC Accelerator will further enhance the performance and accuracy of strategy evaluation, providing more reliable protection for enterprise data resource security.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on developments such as quantum computing and quantum holography, with cash reserves exceeding 3 billion RMB, and plans to invest more than 400 million in USD from the cash reserves to engage in blockchain development, quantum computing technology development, quantum holography technology development, and derivatives and technology development in frontier technology fields such as artificial intelligence AR. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leading quantum holography and quantum computing technology company.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

