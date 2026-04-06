SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, announced its plan to invest 400 million USD to upgrade the Bitcoin protocol to resist quantum attacks. The company will participate in the research and development of a quantum-resistant Bitcoin protocol and work towards building a secure cryptographic infrastructure for the quantum era. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. plans to collaborate with academic institutions and the open-source community to explore a quantum-resistant protocol framework that is compatible with the existing Bitcoin ecosystem and capable of gradual upgrades. The aim is to ensure a smooth transition from traditional cryptographic systems to post-quantum cryptography. This project not only focuses on theoretical security but also emphasizes engineering feasibility and ecological acceptability, striving to achieve the evolution of key technologies without disrupting the stability of the existing network.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. plans to develop a quantum-resistant protocol based on a multi-layered hybrid cryptographic architecture, which will introduce a parallel validation mechanism for post-quantum signature algorithms alongside traditional signature algorithms on top of the existing Bitcoin transaction structure. In this framework, users will have the option to use both ECDSA and a quantum-resistant signature algorithm for dual signing, thus achieving security redundancy before the full manifestation of quantum threats. This hybrid signing strategy not only enhances the system's resistance to attacks but also provides ample transition time for network upgrades, avoiding systemic risks associated with a one-time replacement.

On the technical implementation front, the protocol plans to support several mainstream post-quantum signature algorithms, including lattice-based signature schemes (such as CRYSTALS-Dilithium), hash-based signature schemes (such as SPHINCS+), and multivariate polynomial-based signature algorithms. Different algorithms have their own characteristics in terms of security, signature size, and computational complexity. Therefore, the protocol will adopt a modular design, allowing nodes to choose different algorithm combinations based on their specific needs. Additionally, to mitigate blockchain data bloat, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. proposes optimizing multiple signature data using signature aggregation technology and compression encoding mechanisms, thereby achieving a balance between security and performance.

At the protocol structure level, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. plans to extend the Bitcoin script system by introducing new opcodes to support the quantum-resistant signature verification logic. At the same time, the company will design a soft-fork upgrade path compatible with legacy nodes, allowing non-upgraded nodes to continue participating in the network consensus, thus avoiding the community division risks associated with a hard fork. Furthermore, the protocol will introduce an address format upgrade mechanism, utilizing new address encoding methods to identify quantum-resistant accounts, enabling users to clearly distinguish assets stored with different levels of security.

To ensure the protocol's deployability in real-world environments, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) will also advance a series of complementary technical developments. These include hardware acceleration solutions for efficient post-quantum signature verification algorithms, lightweight wallet support modules, and optimized verification processes for miner nodes. Specifically, at the hardware level, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. plans to explore the use of dedicated acceleration chips and parallel computing architectures to reduce the performance overhead caused by quantum-resistant algorithms, ensuring they can run smoothly on existing infrastructure.

In terms of the technical roadmap, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. intends to implement the protocol in phases. The initial phase will involve a test network to verify the performance and security features of different post-quantum algorithms in real transaction environments, with feedback gathered from the open-source community. The mid-term phase will gradually pilot the hybrid signature mechanism on the main network, encouraging high-value accounts to migrate to quantum-resistant addresses. The final phase will involve a comprehensive quantum-resistant upgrade based on community consensus, ensuring the long-term secure operation of the Bitcoin network in the quantum era.

Notably, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also plans to introduce a time-lock security mechanism to protect historical assets from future quantum attacks. This mechanism transfers assets from old addresses to new quantum-resistant addresses with time-lock conditions, making it difficult for attackers to steal assets in a short period, even if they acquire quantum computing capabilities in the future. This design reflects a forward-thinking approach to the delayed attack problem, where attackers might gather public key information now and launch attacks after gaining quantum computing power in the future.

From a value perspective, the introduction of this quantum-resistant protocol will have a profound impact on the entire blockchain industry. First, it will significantly enhance the long-term security of the Bitcoin network, allowing it to continue serving as a store of value and medium of exchange in the quantum computing era. Second, the successful implementation of this protocol will provide other blockchain projects with a valuable technical path, promoting the entire industry's transition to a quantum-resistant security system. Additionally, at the financial infrastructure level, quantum-resistant blockchain technology may become an essential support for future digital currency systems, providing higher levels of security for digital currencies and cross-border payment systems.

Furthermore, the development of quantum-resistant protocols will foster the interdisciplinary integration of cryptography, quantum computing, and distributed systems, leading to the emergence of new technological ecosystems. For instance, the introduction of post-quantum security solutions in privacy computing fields like zero-knowledge proofs and homomorphic encryption will further enhance the system's security boundaries. On the hardware side, the demand for high-performance quantum-resistant algorithms will drive the development of new computing architectures, creating new growth opportunities for the entire information technology industry.

Overall, MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s participation in the development of the Bitcoin quantum-resistant protocol is not only a technological innovation but also a forward-looking strategy for the future digital security landscape. As quantum computing gradually becomes practical, the proactive construction of a quantum-secure system will be key for the blockchain industry to maintain long-term competitiveness. With the continued maturation of related technologies and the gradual formation of ecosystem consensus, a quantum-era secure blockchain infrastructure is rapidly taking shape.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography, with the enhancement of Bitcoin's resistance to quantum attacks as a key development plan. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. has cash reserves exceeding 390 million USD and plans to invest over 400 million USD in the development of Bitcoin blockchain quantum security, quantum computing technology, quantum holography technology, and other cutting-edge fields. With several hundred million dollars in funding, MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become the global leader in quantum-resistant Bitcoin security blockchain technology.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography. With cash reserves exceeding 390 million USD, the company plans to invest over 400 million USD in blockchain development, quantum computing R&D, quantum holography technology, as well as in the development of derivatives and technologies in cutting-edge fields such as AI, AR, and more. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leader in quantum holography and quantum computing technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE MicroCloud Hologram Inc.