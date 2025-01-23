MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Proposes a New Theory of Wasserstein Distance Extended to Quantum States, Supporting Quantum Technology Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, have proposed a novel theory of Wasserstein distance extended to quantum states, which provides a fresh perspective and powerful tools for the research and analysis of quantum states.

Wasserstein distance is a fundamental metric in classical probability distributions, defined based on the minimization of transport costs. It measures the minimal cost required to transform one probability distribution into another. HOLO has innovatively extended this concept to the domain of quantum states. In the quantum world, the description and manipulation of quantum states are far more complex than classical probability distributions, and HOLO's approach is undoubtedly a significant innovation.

HOLO reveals a natural correspondence between the transport plans of quantum states and quantum channels. This means that in quantum systems, the transport process can be precisely interpreted as a physical operation on the system. The discovery of this correspondence provides a more intuitive and accurate understanding of quantum information transmission and processing. In traditional quantum research, the transmission of quantum information is often viewed as an abstract process, but HOLO analyzes and grasps this process from the perspective of physical operations, laying a theoretical foundation for further optimization of applications such as quantum communication and quantum computing.

HOLO's main research focuses on the proof of the modified triangle inequality. In both mathematics and physics, the triangle inequality is a fundamental relational inequality that plays a crucial role in many theories and applications. For the Wasserstein distance extended to quantum states, HOLO has derived and proven the modified triangle inequality through rigorous theoretical derivation. The validity of this inequality not only enriches the theoretical framework of quantum state Wasserstein distance but also has significant practical implications. For example, in the design of quantum error-correcting codes, this modified triangle inequality can be used to more accurately assess errors and distortions in quantum information during transmission, thus enabling the design of more efficient and reliable quantum error correction schemes.

Additionally, HOLO has proven that the distance between a quantum state and itself is closely related to the Wigner-Yanase metric on the quantum state manifold. The quantum state manifold is an important concept for describing the structure of quantum state space, while the Wigner-Yanase metric is a key tool for characterizing the geometric properties of the quantum state manifold. HOLO's discovery reveals the intrinsic connection between the Wasserstein distance of quantum states and the geometric properties of the quantum state manifold. This connection provides a new approach to studying quantum states from a geometric perspective, aiding in a deeper understanding of the nature and characteristics of quantum states. By exploring the relationship between the distance of a quantum state to itself and the Wigner-Yanase metric, it is possible to further investigate important properties such as the stability and distinguishability of quantum states, thus providing theoretical support for the optimization of quantum information processing and quantum computing.

At the same time, HOLO discovered that in the semi-classical limit, the proposed quantum state Wasserstein distance recovers the classical Wasserstein distance. This finding reveals the intrinsic connection between the quantum state Wasserstein distance and the classical Wasserstein distance, suggesting that under certain conditions, the behavior of quantum states can transition to classical states. This connection not only helps us understand quantum phenomena from the perspective of classical physics but also provides new insights into the integration of quantum theory and classical theory. In practical applications, this characteristic in the semi-classical limit can offer theoretical support for the combination of quantum and classical technologies, promoting the application and development of quantum technologies in a broader range of fields.

HOLO's research on quantum state Wasserstein distance injects new vitality into the development of quantum information science and quantum physics. In the future, HOLO will continue to delve deeper into this field, expanding and refining related theories, and providing a more solid theoretical foundation for the practical application of quantum technologies.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud's holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging ("LiDAR") solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud's holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud's holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.mcholo.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE MicroCloud Hologram Inc.