MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Proposes New Quantum Synchronization Technology, Quantum Degree Measurement Achieves Precise Quantification

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, innovatively proposed the "quantum degree" concept, establishing a brand-new theoretical framework for the research on synchronization characteristics of quantum systems. This technology, by introducing the concept of quantum degree in quantum synchronization, precisely measures the synchronized quantum properties in quantum systems.

In terms of theoretical foundation, HOLO's research is established on a deep understanding of the essential characteristics of quantum systems. The essential difference between quantum systems and classical systems lies in their unique quantum characteristics, including phenomena such as quantum superposition and quantum entanglement. These characteristics make traditional synchronization theory face severe challenges in the quantum domain. The technical framework proposed by HOLO is based on the theoretical foundation of quantum information technology, using the number of synchronized non-commuting observables as the measurement standard for quantumness. This innovative approach breaks through the limitations of classical synchronization theory and establishes a synchronization evaluation system specifically applicable to quantum systems. This theoretical framework not only maintains compatibility with existing synchronization measurement methods but, more importantly, can accurately capture the unique physical properties of quantum systems, providing a reliable theoretical tool for in-depth research on quantum synchronization phenomena.

From the perspective of technical implementation steps, HOLO's research demonstrates a complete implementation plan. First, HOLO selects a quantum system composed of two weakly interacting cavity qubit systems as the experimental platform, with these systems coupled through boson excitation exchange between cavities. This experimental design ensures the controllability and observability of the quantum system. Second, in the specific operation process, HOLO focuses on the synchronization characteristics of Pauli operator expectation values, verifying the effectiveness and reliability of the quantum degree through precise measurements and data analysis.

At the technical application level, the quantum degree concept proposed by HOLO demonstrates broad application prospects. This technology can be applied to multiple fields such as synchronization control in quantum computers, precision enhancement in quantum sensors, and performance optimization in quantum communication systems. Particularly in superconducting quantum circuit systems, the accurate measurement of quantum degree provides a new technical path for the synchronization control of qubits. With the continuous development of quantum technology, the measurement precision and application scope of quantum degree will further expand. HOLO's this research achievement provides important technical support for the innovative development of quantum information processing technology, and is expected to play a key role in future quantum technology applications.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on developments such as quantum computing and quantum holography, with cash reserves exceeding 3 billion RMB, and plans to invest more than 400 million in USD from the cash reserves to engage in blockchain development, quantum computing technology development, quantum holography technology development, and derivatives and technology development in frontier technology fields such as artificial intelligence AR. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leading quantum holography and quantum computing technology company.

