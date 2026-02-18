MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Quantum Intelligent Interconnected Fault-Tolerant Consensus Algorithm Achieves Collaborative Control of Financial Internet Nodes

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, proposed a quantum intelligent interconnected fault-tolerant consensus algorithm that deeply integrates quantum computing technology into the consensus mechanism, achieving dynamic automatic access and secure exit of financial internet nodes in edge computing networks. This not only strengthens the system's flexibility and scalability but also builds a solid defense line for stability and security through quantum fault-tolerant technology, providing key support for the fusion of edge computing and financial services.

The quantum intelligent interconnected fault-tolerant consensus algorithm is a quantum-enhanced scheme optimized and upgraded based on the traditional Byzantine fault-tolerant algorithm. Its core advantage lies in retaining an efficient consensus process while significantly improving adaptability to dynamic network environments. The core of its quantum innovation is the introduction of a quantum Byzantine fault-tolerant mechanism, which enhances node consensus efficiency through quantum parallel verification technology and achieves real-time synchronization of node states by leveraging quantum entanglement characteristics. Unlike traditional algorithms, the core logic of this algorithm involves dynamically electing a quantum primary node to complete the sorting and packaging of financial data, while allowing nodes to freely join or exit without interrupting financial services, adapting to the dynamic topological characteristics of edge computing networks.

Building on the quantum intelligent interconnected fault-tolerant consensus algorithm, HOLO has specifically designed a quantum-enhanced edge node management system, which includes a quantum node selection mechanism based on geographic location and a quantum node evaluation system based on performance dimensions. This mechanism allows edge nodes closer to the data source to more easily become quantum primary nodes, improving processing efficiency by shortening data transmission distances. The evaluation system uses quantum sensors to collect real-time core indicators such as nodes' computing load, storage capacity, and bandwidth peaks, generating dynamic quantitative scores to achieve precise control over node performance and optimal resource allocation.

In the consensus process of the quantum intelligent interconnected fault-tolerant consensus algorithm, every node in the edge computing network has dual adaptability as both a quantum primary node and a slave node. The quantum primary node is responsible for capturing transaction requests from edge financial terminals, completing data sorting, and packaging it into quantum-encrypted data units. Quantum slave nodes perform parallel verification of the data units through quantum verification algorithms. Once the entire network reaches quantum consensus, the data is written into the local distributed financial database. This quantum consensus mechanism can effectively resist faults or malicious attacks from some nodes, ensuring the consistency of network consensus and the integrity of financial data through quantum fault-tolerant verification.

The quantum-driven node dynamic access mechanism significantly lowers the entry threshold for edge nodes. New nodes do not need to wait for a specific time window or restart the entire network; they only need to initiate the quantum identity authentication process and submit quantum-encrypted identity credentials to the consensus nodes in the network. After the verification nodes complete identity verification and permission confirmation through quantum key distribution technology, the new node can quickly obtain network parameters and global state information, synchronously join the consensus network, and participate in financial transaction processing. The entire process achieves full automation and low-latency adaptation.

The quantum intelligent interconnected fault-tolerant consensus algorithm, with its dynamic node management capabilities, quantum-level Byzantine fault tolerance advantages, and excellent stability, has already demonstrated broad application prospects in multiple edge computing-related fields. In scenarios such as collaborative financial IoT terminals, interconnected smart payment devices, and intelligent financial edge node management, this algorithm can effectively support the collaborative work of massive distributed financial devices, ensuring the security of financial data transmission and storage through quantum encryption and fault-tolerant technology, providing core technical support for the deep integration of edge computing and financial internet.

As 5G and IoT technologies continue to iterate, the fusion of edge computing and financial internet will become increasingly close. HOLO's quantum intelligent interconnected fault-tolerant consensus algorithm, as the core enabling technology for this fusion, is expected to play a key role in the digital transformation process. In the future, by continuously optimizing quantum consensus efficiency and expanding quantum fault-tolerant boundaries, this algorithm will lay a solid foundation for building a more secure, efficient, and reliable edge financial internet network, driving the large-scale implementation and value release of edge financial technology in more industry scenarios.

