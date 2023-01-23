Microcrystalline Cellulose Global Market Report 2022: Featuring DuPont, Asahi Kasei, Roquette Freres, Chemfield Cellulose & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcrystalline Cellulose Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Wood Based and Non-Wood Based), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028. This can be attributed to the growing demand for microcrystalline cellulose from various end user industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, paints & coatings, among others. The pharmaceutical industry is growing worldwide, with United States and China being the top 2 countries in the overall pharmaceutical market. As of 2021, these countries held a share of 40% and 12% in the global pharmaceutical market.



Microcrystalline cellulose can be produced using various techniques such as enzyme-mediated synthesis, reactive extrusion, acid hydrolysis, and steam explosion. Microcrystalline cellulose is added to processed foods in the food and beverage industry to provide a creamy and smooth texture. Additionally, the growing demand for processed food and shift towards ready-to-eat meals and bakery products is further anticipated to increase the demand for microcrystalline cellulose.

The increasing production of processed food worldwide has significantly increased the demand for microcrystalline cellulose. For instance, the production value of processed food products in Japan amounted to be around USD170 billion (22.6 trillion yens). Besides, growing awareness among the population towards sustainability and animal welfare has made them shift towards plant-based ingredients, thereby driving the growth of global microcrystalline cellulose market.



Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry



Microcrystalline cellulose is a commonly used excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. It is utilized in solid dosage forms such as tablets and serves as a robust dry binder, tablet disintegrant, absorbent, filler or diluent, lubricant, and anti-adherent. The pharmaceutical sector is expanding globally due to rising production in nations like the United States, China, and India. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, in 2021, North America accounted for 49.1% of world pharmaceutical sales compared with 23.4% for Europe.

Moreover, during 2016-2021, the Brazilian, Chinese, and Indian markets grew by 11.7%, 6.7%, and 11.8%, respectively, compared to average market growth of 5.8% for the top 5 European Union markets and 5.6% for the United States market.



Rising Usage in Food and Beverages Sector



Plant-based Microcrystalline Cellulose Gaining Prominence in bakery applications. With the aid of acid hydrolysis of cellulose, plant-based microcrystalline cellulose is produced from fruits, plants, and vegetables. Manufacturers have the pure form of microcrystalline cellulose, which is physiologically inert and may be used in bakery and confectionery in more significant quantities. They are making more Microcrystalline Cellulose available, which is secure, sugar- and gluten-free, and suitable for dairy products. Microcrystalline cellulose is also used in the production of dietary supplements, snacks, burger patties, among others.



Growing Use in Paints & Coatings



Microcrystalline cellulose is gaining popularity as a functional fiber polymer which can be used as an emulsion stabilizer. Various companies operating in the market are widely using microcrystalline cellulose in paints & coatings applications and also taking initiatives to spread awareness regarding the same.



Recent Developments



Various companies operating in the market are following strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, among others in order to stay competitive and have an edge over other players operating in the market.

In July 2021 , DFE Pharma launched Pharmacel sMCC 90, a silicified variant of microcrystalline cellulose. Pharmacel offers increased surface area, enhanced powder flow, and superior tablatibility, thereby improving the robustness of the formulation.

Report Scope:



Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, By Type:

Wood Based

Non-Wood Based

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, By Application:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Outlook



6. North America Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Outlook



7. Europe Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Microcrystalline Market Outlook



10. South America Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Microcrystalline Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

JRS Pharma

Roquette Freres SA

Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Chemfield Cellulose Private Limited

Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.

Pharmatrans-Sanaq AG



