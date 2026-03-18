AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microelectronics US 2026 will bring together engineers, system architects and technology leaders from across semiconductors, photonics and embedded systems to tackle the real-world challenges shaping how next-generation products are designed, built and deployed.

Taking place April 22–23 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, the conference content is built around the constraints engineers are working within today — from performance, power and thermal limits, to safety certification, security, manufacturability and long-term reliability.

Microelectronics US 2026 Showcases Practical Solutions to the Engineering Challenges Shaping Next-Generation Systems

Rather than abstract roadmaps, sessions focus on how these challenges are being addressed in practice across automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense, communications and infrastructure applications.

Engineering problems at the center of the agenda

Across dedicated content stages, Microelectronics US will explore topics including:

Advanced packaging, chiplets and 3D-ICs to overcome performance bottlenecks

Designing and verifying safety-critical and mission-critical systems

Deploying embedded AI and ML at the edge while managing latency, security and compliance

Scaling photonics for data centers, sensing, space and communications

Managing thermal density, materials constraints and energy efficiency

Building resilient systems for harsh and high-reliability environments

Translating policy, investment and supply-chain shifts into engineering decisions



Sessions bring together perspectives from OEMs, tier-one suppliers, fabs, design houses and research organizations, ensuring discussions reflect real deployment environments.

End-user insight grounded in real applications

The agenda features end-user engineers and technical leaders from major automotive, industrial, aerospace and technology organizations including Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Honeywell, Cummins, and Arm.

These perspectives keep discussions focused on real engineering trade-offs — balancing performance, safety, cost, manufacturability and time-to-market — and give attending engineers insight they can directly apply within their own programs.

Solutions across the microelectronics supply chain

The exhibition connects these challenges with solution providers across the microelectronics ecosystem. Confirmed exhibitors include organizations spanning embedded platforms, AI development tools, photonics technologies, materials, manufacturing equipment, test and measurement, and design enablement.

Companies confirmed to date include Edge Impulse (Headline Sponsor), Keyence, YieldWerx, Innofocus Photonics Technology, Synergie CAD, Vision Engineering, Pickering, TQ Systems, Drake Plastics, FemtoAI, Octagon, IC Resources, NTX Embedded, Grinn Global, Graphene, Tex Air Filters, Keywave, Malico Inc, and the Welsh Government, among others — with additional exhibitors to be announced.

The show floor is designed to reflect the full range of technologies engineers rely on, from design through manufacturing, testing and deployment.

The Talent Foundry

On the afternoon of April 23, the Photonics Theater will host the Talent Foundry, a dedicated program designed to address one of the industry's most pressing challenges: access to skilled, job-ready engineering talent. The Talent Foundry brings students and early-career engineers together with industry experts in small, roundtable discussions focused on career pathways, skills development, and real-world engineering insight, creating meaningful connections between emerging talent and the companies building next-generation microelectronics technologies.

Free registration now open

Microelectronics US 2026 is designed to give engineers, technologists and system leaders practical insight they can apply immediately, alongside direct access to the tools, partners and expertise shaping the future of the industry. The event is free to attend, with complimentary passes available for professionals and students across semiconductors, photonics and embedded systems.

About Microelectronics US

Microelectronics US is part of the Microelectronics Global Event Series produced by IQPC Exhibitions, bringing together the full design, manufacturing and systems engineering community across semiconductors, photonics and embedded technologies.

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SOURCE Microelectronics US