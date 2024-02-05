Microfluidic Immunoassay Market - Global Forecast to 2030: Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Feb, 2024, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfluidic Immunoassay Market by Product, Technology, Application, and End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidic immunoassay market is expected to reach $1.47 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing use of microfluidic immunoassays in drug discovery & development and biomarker detection, the advantages of lab-on-chip immunoassays over conventional immunoassays, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' increasing focus on research & development, and the miniaturization of biological and chemical assays. However, bubble formation and dead volume in microfluidics devices restrain the growth of this market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics and recent advancements in microfluidic immunoassay technology are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, the selection of suitable substrate materials for designing microfluidic chips and product design and cost-related limitations in developing countries are major challenges for market stakeholders.

The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolio offerings, geographic presences, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the industry over the years (2020-2023). The key players operating in the global microfluidic immunoassay market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Nanomix Corporation (U.S.), Micropoint Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (China), Biosurfit SA (Portugal), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), NanoEnTek Inc. (South Korea), and QuidelOrtho Corporation (U.S.).

Among all the products studied in this report, in 2023, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microfluidic immunoassay market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the repetitive use of kits, the growing portfolio of disease-specific kits for early diagnosis of diseases, and the increasing product approvals. The continuous advancements in reagents and kits, the development of user-friendly diagnostic kits, and the adoption of microfluidic immunoassay cartridges in clinical and research laboratories are positively impacting the demand for consumables used in microfluidics.

Among all the technologies studied in this report, the electrochemical detection segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electrochemical detection is increasingly used in the microfluidic immunoassay owing to benefits such as low cost & power requirements, low sample & reagent consumption, portability, and short response time, contributing to the highest CAGR of this segment.

Among all the applications studied in this report, in 2023, the cardiology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the microfluidic immunoassay market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increasing applications of microfluidic cartridges in biomarker profiling of cardiovascular diseases and understanding disease mechanisms. The demand for microfluidic immunoassay is increasing in biomedical and clinical fields for research on cardiac biomarkers, contributing to the largest share of the market.

Among all the end users studied in this report, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the widespread utilization of microfluidic immunoassay in drug discovery & development, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine research. The rising spending on R&D by pharmaceutical companies is also contributing to the largest share of this segment.

In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the microfluidic immunoassay market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America's large share is attributed to the region's high R&D spending by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for the development of drugs and biomarker identification, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, presence of leading market players in the region, and favorable government initiatives for research & development. According to the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, U.S. pharmaceutical R&D expenditure increased from USD 91.1 billion in 2020 to USD 102.3 billion in 2021.

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

  • Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics
  • Increasing Use of Microfluidic Immunoassays in Drug Discovery & Development and Biomarker Detection Driving Market Growth
  • Bubble Formation and Dead Volume Limiting the Adoption of Microfluidics Devices
  • Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players
  • Selecting Suitable Substrate Materials to Design Microfluidic Chips to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Players

Technology Trends

  • Multiplexed Panel Detection
  • Paper-Based Microfluidics

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Snapshot, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

  • Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
  • Revvity Inc. (U.S.)
  • Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
  • Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
  • Nanomix Corporation (U.S.)
  • Micropoint Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Biosurfit SA (Portugal)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland)
  • NanoEnTek Inc. (South Korea)
  • QuidelOrtho Corporation (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by Product

  • Consumables
  • Cartridges
  • Polymer
  • Glass
  • Silicon
  • Reagents
  • Systems

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by Technology

  • Electrochemical Detection
  • Optical Detection

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by Application

  • Cardiology
  • Single Biomarker Detection
  • Multiplexed Biomarker Detection
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Oncology
  • Other Applications

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by End User

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Hospital
  • Other End Users

Microfluidic Immunoassay Market Assessment, by Geography

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe (RoE)
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njvvk0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific Location Intelligence Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Adoption of Drones and Constant Upgrades in Mapping and Navigation Solutions Fueling Lucrative Opportunities

Asia-Pacific Location Intelligence Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Adoption of Drones and Constant Upgrades in Mapping and Navigation Solutions Fueling Lucrative Opportunities

The "Asia-Pacific Location Intelligence Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Sector, and Country - Forecast to 2030" report has...
Echocardiography Market Analysis Foresees Robust Growth from 2023 to 2028, with Technological Advancements and Rising Incidence of Cardiac Diseases Fueling Expansion

Echocardiography Market Analysis Foresees Robust Growth from 2023 to 2028, with Technological Advancements and Rising Incidence of Cardiac Diseases Fueling Expansion

The "Echocardiography Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global echocardiography...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.