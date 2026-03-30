Microgreens Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2031 with Vertical Farming Segment Projected to Grow at 19.74% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the microgreens market size was valued at USD 3 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 3.34 billion in 2026 to reach USD 5.71 billion by 2031, with 11.32% CAGR, reflecting strong expansion during the forecast period. The global microgreens market is being propelled by rising demand for nutrient-dense foods, increasing investment in indoor and vertical farming systems, and retailer expansion of premium fresh-produce assortments. As health-conscious consumers prioritize functional foods and localized supply chains, the microgreens market growth outlook remains firmly positive.

Microgreens Market Trends Strengthened by Health-Conscious Consumers

One of the most influential microgreens market trends is the rising consumer focus on nutrient concentration and preventive health. Scientific validation that certain microgreen varieties contain significantly higher levels of vitamins and antioxidants than their mature counterparts continue to reinforce positioning within functional food categories.

The microgreens market analysis indicates growing integration of these crops into wellness-focused diets, particularly among urban populations seeking high-density nutrition in small servings. Healthcare professionals increasingly recommend microgreens as part of balanced dietary strategies, further strengthening microgreens' market share in premium grocery and specialty retail channels.

As aging demographics prioritize immune support and cardiovascular wellness, the microgreens market forecast suggests sustained demand from consumers willing to pay premiums for verified nutritional benefits.

"The microgreens market reflects steady alignment with evolving consumer preferences and controlled-environment agriculture trends. This assessment is grounded in consistently applied research standards, combining verified data sources and cross-market validation to provide decision-makers with a dependable, unbiased industry perspective" says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Indoor and Vertical Farming Drive Microgreens Market Growth

Technology convergence is reshaping the microgreens industry landscape. The adoption of indoor and vertical farming infrastructures is expanding production capacity while improving yield consistency. Advanced LED lighting systems guided by artificial intelligence are optimizing growth cycles and energy efficiency.

The microgreens market growth trajectory is closely linked to these controlled-environment systems, which enable year-round harvesting and minimize exposure to climate volatility. Urban farming initiatives that reduce food miles are also reinforcing the economic case for localized production, supporting long-term microgreens market expansion.

As municipalities promote food-security programs and carbon-footprint reduction, the microgreens market outlook benefits policy alignment favoring high-density indoor cultivation models.

Culinary Adoption Expands Microgreens Market Share

Beyond retail, the microgreens market is gaining strong traction within foodservice channels. Fine-dining establishments and premium casual restaurants increasingly use microgreens not merely as garnish but as central flavor components.

The microgreens market analysis highlights growing chef preference for specialty varieties such as basil, mustard, and radish due to their intense flavor profiles and visual appeal. Culinary schools incorporating on-site cultivation further embed microgreens into professional kitchens, reinforcing predictable offtake agreements for growers.

As foodservice demand migrates toward mainstream chains, the microgreens market share within hospitality continues to broaden, enhancing overall market stability.

Access the full report and stay informed with real-time updates tailored to your region-including Japan-specific trends - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/microgreens-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Segment Insights Shape Microgreens Market Dynamics

Based on the report, the market is segmented by the following categories:

By Type

Broccoli: Remains as the market leader due to high consumer awareness of its antioxidant properties.

Remains as the market leader due to high consumer awareness of its antioxidant properties. Lettuce and Chicory: Utilized for their mild flavor profiles and consistent growth cycles.

Utilized for their mild flavor profiles and consistent growth cycles. Arugula: Maintains a strong presence in the culinary sector due to its distinct peppery taste.

Maintains a strong presence in the culinary sector due to its distinct peppery taste. Basil: A high-growth variety favored for its intense aroma and retail appeal.

A high-growth variety favored for its intense aroma and retail appeal. Fennel: Gaining traction in specialty markets for its unique flavor and visual texture.

Gaining traction in specialty markets for its unique flavor and visual texture. More: Includes varieties such as radish, mustard, kale, amaranth, and pea shoots.

By Farming Method

Indoor Farming: The foundational method providing year-round climate control and quality consistency.

The foundational method providing year-round climate control and quality consistency. Vertical Farming: A rapidly expanding segment that maximizes yield per square foot in urban environments.

A rapidly expanding segment that maximizes yield per square foot in urban environments. More: Includes greenhouse cultivation and container-based farming systems.

By Growth Medium

Peat Moss: Historically the most common substrate used for water retention and nutrient delivery.

Historically the most common substrate used for water retention and nutrient delivery. Soil: Preferred for organic-certified production and traditional cultivation narratives.

Preferred for organic-certified production and traditional cultivation narratives. Coconut Coir: A sustainable and renewable alternative gaining popularity over peat.

A sustainable and renewable alternative gaining popularity over peat. More: Includes biodegradable bio-fiber mats, aeroponic systems, and vermiculite.

By Distribution Channel

Restaurants: The primary channel driven by chef demand for garnish and flavor components.

The primary channel driven by chef demand for garnish and flavor components. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets: Expanding through premium produce aisles and private-label packaging.

Expanding through premium produce aisles and private-label packaging. More: Includes online grocery platforms, subscription services, and specialty health stores.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the microgreens industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/microgreens-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Landscape Influences Microgreens Market Share

North America continues to represent a leading contributor to the microgreens market size due to mature foodservice penetration and advanced indoor farming infrastructure. Retail adoption and venture capital backing support consistent expansion.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region within the microgreens market forecast, fueled by urbanization, rising incomes, and government-backed food-security initiatives.

Competitive Landscape: Innovation Defines Market Leadership

The microgreens market remains moderately fragmented, with leading operators competing across technology deployment, automation efficiency, and retail partnerships. Investment in robotic harvesting, LED optimization, and blockchain traceability is shaping competitive differentiation within the microgreens industry.

Mergers and acquisitions are accelerating consolidation as companies seek to expand geographic footprint and integrate value-added processing capabilities. As production technology matures and supply chains localize, competitive advantage will increasingly depend on yield optimization, energy efficiency, and premium branding strategies.

Key Players in The Microgreens Industry

AeroFarms LLC

BrightFresh (Cox Enterprises)

GoodLeaf Farms (TrueLeaf)

Gotham Greens

80 Acres Farms

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited