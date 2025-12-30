MICROIP Validates Advanced ASIC Design and SW/HW Integration Capabilities with First-Pass Success of NFC IC

TAIPEI, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROIP (Taiwan OTC: 7796), a provider of specialized ASIC design services and AI solutions, today announced the successful silicon validation of its internally developed NFC transceiver IC. Achieving "First-Pass Silicon Success" with a 99% functional yield, this milestone serves as a definitive proof point of the company's advanced ASIC design capabilities, demonstrating its ability to execute complex mixed-signal projects with high precision for its design service clients.

Dr. James Yang, Chairman of MICROIP, showcases the company's first proprietary NFC IC. The chip achieved "First-Pass Silicon Success" with a 99% functional yield, serving as definitive proof of MICROIP's advanced ASIC design capabilities and precision engineering.

"This NFC chip is more than a product; it is a validation of our comprehensive design ecosystem," said Dr. James Yang, Chairman of MICROIP. "By achieving high yield on the first cut, we have proven that our design methodology minimizes risk and accelerates time-to-market. This success assures our ASIC customers that MICROIP possesses the hard power to handle full-turnkey projects, from RF circuit design to system-level integration."

The chip showcases MICROIP's expertise in Hardware/Software Integration—a key differentiator in its service offering. Unlike traditional design houses that focus solely on silicon, MICROIP engineered this NFC IC specifically to work seamlessly with its proprietary AI software platforms. The chip integrates a high-performance RF front-end and a packet processing engine designed to offload critical tasks from the main processor, allowing for smoother implementation of AI-driven applications.

This synergy highlights MICROIP's ability to deliver System-Level Solutions. The company is demonstrating this capability by integrating the NFC IC with its AI vision software for next-generation Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) systems. This reference design proves to potential customers that MICROIP can deliver not just a chip, but a fully optimized, application-ready subsystem.

Technically, the industrial-grade chip supports ISO15693, ISO14443 Type A/B, and ISO18092 standards. It features Direct Mode operation and open RF parameter tuning, giving design clients the flexibility to customize physical-layer behavior for complex environments—a level of customizability central to MICROIP's service philosophy.

Looking ahead, MICROIP will leverage this proven IP block to streamline custom ASIC projects for clients in Industry 4.0 and healthcare, offering a low-risk path to silicon realization backed by verified integration capabilities.

