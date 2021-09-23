Microland partners with Balbix to deliver managed cybersecurity posture services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balbix , provider of the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation, today announced a new partnership with IT infrastructure services company, Microland . Microland will use Balbix's cybersecurity posture automation solution as part of its managed security services to monitor organizations for security risks and manage the remediation of identified issues.

Most security teams today can use an extra set of hands to defend their organizations. Recent trends like cloud adoption, work from home, and the proliferation of IoT devices and operational technology have led to organizations having an exploding attack surface to defend. The task has been compounded by the rise of increasingly sophisticated attackers, faster breach times, and increased impact of breaches due to the widespread digitization of business assets.

"Microland's expertise in helping companies succeed in their digital transformation, its experience implementing automated solutions, and its global presence were key to our decision to form a partnership," said Balbix CEO, Gaurav Banga. "This partnership is an important step for Balbix as we continue to provide our customers new ways to access cybersecurity posture automation."

Microland will leverage its existing global IT infrastructure in the Americas, EU, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions to deliver Balbix's cloud-based cybersecurity posture automation solution as a managed service. The partnership will allow security teams to add advanced analytics to better utilize their existing IT and security investments to reduce their attack surface and confidently give their leadership visibility into their organization's security posture.

"The partnership with Balbix enhances our enterprise vulnerability management services by enabling Microland to provide our clients with attack surface visibility and automated risk posture analysis," said Vasudev Surabhi, Director & Client Solutions Leader - Cybersecurity, Microland.

About Balbix

Balbix provides the world's leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation. Using Balbix, organizations can discover, prioritize and mitigate unseen risks and vulnerabilities at high velocity. With seamless data collection and petabyte-scale analysis capabilities, Balbix is deployed and operational within hours and helps to decrease breach risk immediately. Balbix counts many global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in 2018. Learn more at www.balbix.com and follow Balbix on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

