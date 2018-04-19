MicroLED Displays Report: Intellectual Property Landscape 2018 - Apple Appears to have the Most Complete IP Portfolio

This report has identified close to 1,500 patents filed by 125 companies and organizations relevant to the microLED display field. Among these are multiple startups, display makers, OEMs, semiconductor companies, LED makers, and research institutions. The overall corpus is relatively young, with an average age of 3.2 years across all families. The first patents were filed in 2000 - 2001, but the bulk of activity started after 2012. Thus, only a minority of patents have been granted so far.

Pioneers include Sony, Sharp, MIT, and others, although the bulk of initial developments were conducted by a variety of research institutions including Kansas State University, University of Hong Kong, Strathclyde University & Tyndall Institute (which spun-off mLED, InfiniLED, and X-Celeprint), University of Illinois, and startup companies like Luxvue and, later on, Playnitride and Mikro Mesa.



The study also reveals a number of companies that have not yet been identified as players in the microLED display field. Moreover, our study confirms the commitment of many more companies, i.e. Intel and Goertek, which are not typically associated with display technology.

On the flip side, various companies known to be active in the field, i.e. Huawei, have yet to publish any patents in the field. Overall, the field is led mostly by startups and research institutions. With the exception of Sharp and Sony, display makers and LED makers are relative latecomers. Many companies started ramping up their microLED research and development activities after Apple showed faith in microLED with its acquisition of Luxvue.



As of December 2017, Apple appears to have the most complete IP portfolio, covering almost all key technology nodes. However, many Apple patents pertain to the technological ecosystem developed around the company's MEMS transfer technology. Other companies like Sony, with a smaller portfolio but which had a head start, might own more fundamental design patents with strong blocking power.



Transfer And Display Structure Dominate, While Defect Management Surprisingly Falls Behind



Many patents include descriptions of display concepts and architectures. But in terms of manufacturing technologies, pixel transfer & assembly is, not surprisingly, the major topic discussed in invention disclosures. The ability to precisely assemble many millions of small LED chips in a costly, timely fashion, and with very high yields, has long been considered a key enabler for microLED displays. Dozens of possible solutions are presented from more than 50 organizations. Some appear to have given serious thought, and have explored credible development strategies to tackle the challenges. But many other applications only vaguely describe an idea or concept.

Despite the diversity of solutions discussed, they can be organized in less than 10 major families, including MEMS, elastomer stamps, fluidic transfers, sticky tapes, etc. Right behind transfer aspects are chip design and manufacturing technologies, since microLEDs currently suffer from much lower efficiency than their traditional macro counterparts.



New structures and manufacturing processes are required to improve efficiency and make the chips suitable for transfer & assembly, or optimize the emission beam pattern for display applications. More surprising is the relatively few number of applications relating to defect management and microLED testing. These aspects are considered to be key enablers since even with extremely high manufacturing yields defective pixels will remain, and a defect management strategy is required.

A Complex Supply Chain?



Enabling large-scale microLED display manufacturing requires bringing together three major disparate technologies and supply chain bricks: LED manufacturing, backplane manufacturing, and microchip mass transfer & assembly. The supply chain is complex and lengthy compared to typical displays. Every process is critical and it's a challenge to effectively manage every aspect. No one company appears positioned to master and execute across a supply chain that will likely be more horizontal, compared to other established display technologies.



The IP landscape reflects these challenges through the variety of players involved, but requirements differ from one application to another. For low-volume, high added-value applications like microdisplays for augmented/mixed reality for the enterprise, military, and medical markets, one can envision a well-funded startup with good technology efficiently managing the supply chain.



However, consumer applications such as TVs and smartphones will require significant investments to unlock large-scale manufacturing. Though only a few companies have a broad IP portfolio covering all major technology nodes (transfer chip structure, display architecture, etc.), enough players have patents across many technology bricks to guarantee that complex licensing and legal battles will arise once microLED displays enter volume manufacturing and reach the market.



Small companies with strong positions in various technology bricks will attempt to obtain licensing fees from larger players involved in manufacturing. Large corporations will try to block each other and prevent their competitors from entering the market. To prepare for such events, some latecomers appear to be filing large quantities of patents, sometimes with little substance.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and terminology



2. Executive summary



3. Introduction to microLED displays



4. MicroLED IP landscape: overview



5. Time evolution of patent applications

Time evolution of patent publications

Leading patent applicants

Remaining applicants

Number of patents and current legal status

Time evolution of patent applications

Average age of patent portfolio

Time evolution of patent applications

Breakdown by company types

Start up companies

Time evolution of patent applications per company typ

OEM and consumer electronics companies

Display makers

Positioning of established panel makers

LED makers

Research institutions

Others

Breakdown by company headquarter

Technology segmentation

Overview of patent families per technology node

6. Company analysis

Time evolution of patent applications

Time evolution of patent applications per company

Portfolio technology segmentation per company

Detailed breakdown

Apple-Luxvue (US)

X-Celeprint (UK)

Oculus/InfiniLED/mLED (US)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (TW)

China Star OptoElectronics Technology (CN)

Mikro-Mesa (TW)

Sharp/Elux (JP-TW)

Goertek (CN)

SONY (JP)

Sony (JP)

AU Optronics (TW)

BOE Display Technology (CN)

Samsung (Korea)

Playnitride (TW)

Intel (US)

Collaboration Network

7. Pixel & display architectures, driving

Ranking by number of patent family

Patent portfolio strength iIndex

Average strength iIndex vs number of family

Ranking by strength index of the patent portfolio

Singular patent: MIT

Patent portfolio strength index

Apple-Luxvue

Other players

Sony

Nano & advanced materials institute

ITRI

IP blocking potential

8. Transfer & interconnect

Pick and place processes

Fluidic self assembly

Ranking by number of patent families

Patent portfolio strength index

Average strength index vs number of family

Ranking by strength index of the patent portfolio

X-Celeprint (UK)- University of Illinois (US)

(US) Apple Luxvue (US)

LuxVue Transfer Process Sequence

Sony (JP)

Sharp/ELUX (JP) CM

PSI Corp. (KR)

Mikro Mesa (TW)

Goertek (CN)

BOE Technology (CN)

CSOT (CN)

LG Electronics (KR)

GLO AB (SW)

Vuereal (CA)

Playnitride (TW)

AU Optronics (TW)

Industrial Technology Research Institute

Intel

IP blocking potential

Other microchip transfer patents: timeline

Other microchip transfer patents: key players

Monolithic structures

Monolithic integration of LTPS TFT

Monolithic integration of metal oxide TFT

Monolithic integration of GaN TFT

Hybridized structures

MicroLED array hybridization on CMOS

9. Chip structure and manufacturing

MicroLED efficiency

Ranking by number of patent families

Patent portfolio strength index

Average strength index vs number of family

Ranking by strength index of the patent portfolio

3D integration

Sony

Apple Luxvue

Current confinement trenches

Reduction of sidewall defects

Mikro Mesa

X-Celeprint

Facebook/Oculus

Others

IP blocking potential

10. Light extraction and management

Viewing angle and power consumption

Ranking by number of patent families

Illustration: InfiniLED

Patent portfolio strength index

Average strength index vs number of family

Ranking by strength index of the patent portfolio

Apple/Luxvue

Industrial Technology Research Institute

IP blocking potential

11. Color generation, conversion and management

Wavelength converter deposition

Ranking by number of patent families

CSOT

Seoul Semiconductor

mLED

Patent portfolio strength index

Patent portfolio strength index

Average strength index vs number of family

Ranking by strength index of the patent portfolio

Apple/Luxvue

Hiphoton/Aledia

Others: Osram, Verlase.

IP blocking potential

12. Epitaxy

Wavelength homogeneity and consistency

Ranking by number of patent families

Intel

Sun Yat-Sen University

NanoWires

Patent portfolio strength index

Average strength index vs number of family

Ranking by strength index of the patent portfolio

IP blocking potential

13. Defect management & repair

Bad pixels

Defect management strategies

Ranking by number of patent families

X-Celeprint

Patent portfolio strength index

Average strength index vs number of family

Ranking by strength index of the patent portfolio

Example of repair strategies

Apple/Luxvue

Facebook/Oculus

Mikro Mesa

Sharp/eLUX

Goertek

IP blocking potential

14. Testing

Ranking by number of patent families

Testing

Mikro Mesa

Vuereal

Patent portfolio strength index

15. Integration of sensor or other functions

Ranking by number of patent families

X-Celeprint

Apple Luxvue

Others

Patent portfolio strength index

Kansas State University (KSU)

(KSU) IP blocking potential

