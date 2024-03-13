Microphones Market size to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Growing Earphones and Headphones Industry, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "microphones market by type (XLR microphones and USB microphones), technology (wireless and wired), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the microphones market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 1.09 billion. The growing earphones and headphones industry stands as a pivotal driver for market expansion. With the widespread integration of portable music players, smartphones, and tablets, coupled with increased disposable income and urban population growth, the headphone sector experiences significant traction. Enhanced noise cancellation features, a staple in modern headphones, ensure a premium auditory experience. This surge in demand is further fueled by heightened device usage in professional settings and the ubiquitous presence of smartphones, tablets, and laptops. As consumers increasingly prioritize high-performance and acoustic fidelity, the market for earphones and headphones continues to flourish, presenting lucrative opportunities for businesses in the B2B sector worldwide.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microphones Market 2023-2027

Privacy and security concerns related to cybersecurity are significant challenges restricting market growth.

The microphones market is segmented by type (XLR microphones and USB microphones), technology (wireless and wired), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The XLR microphones segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Most recording equipment is equipped with an XLR microphone, where you need a trio of male and auxiliary connectors to capture the analog signal. The XLR is the most popular standard for quality, audio inputs such as microphones. It provides a balanced signal so that the noise is eliminated. In view of their superior sound quality, due to the growing entertainment and electronics industries, there is an increased demand for XLR microphones. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies

Analog Devices Inc., Audio Technica US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cirrus Logic Inc., BSE Co. Ltd, Goertek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hosiden Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corp., Knowles Corp., Suzhou Minxin Microelectronics Technology Co. Ltd, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Shure Inc., ClearOne, Inc., Sony Group Corp., AUDIX Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., and Yamaha Corp.

Analyst Review

The global microphones market is experiencing dynamic growth driven by various factors ranging from technological advancements to shifting consumer preferences. With the proliferation of IoT-enabled devices and the rising demand for immersive audio experiences, the market for microphones, including directional and omnidirectional variants, is witnessing a surge in demand across multiple sectors.

In the entertainment segments, including music events, music studios, and television broadcasting, the need for high-quality sound capture is paramount. This demand extends to emerging economies where entertainment industries are rapidly expanding. Additionally, the rise of live online music streaming platforms and virtual reality (VR) technology has further bolstered the demand for microphones, especially wireless and USB variants catering to these applications.

The defense sector, along with the government sector, also plays a significant role in driving the microphones market. Applications such as public speaking, lectures, and communication systems in defense equipment necessitate advanced microphone technologies for clear and precise sound detection. Furthermore, the integration of sound detection sensors in IoT-enabled devices enhances their functionality, particularly in surveillance and security applications.

In the consumer electronics realm, the ubiquitous mobile phone serves as a primary platform for various activities, including podcasting, video blogs, and social media interactions. The demand for smartphones equipped with high-performance microphones continues to grow, particularly among Japanese men and women who are avid users of mobile technology.

Harman International Industries, a key player in the audio technology space, remains at the forefront of innovation with products like the JBL Quantum Stream for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, disruptions in the global supply chain and fluctuations in raw material prices pose challenges for manufacturers in the microphone market.

The elderly population, with a growing prevalence of hearing impairment, contributes to the demand for hearing aids equipped with advanced microphone technology. Moreover, the proliferation of virtual reality headsets and the increasing popularity of streaming games further expand the application scope of microphones, necessitating solutions tailored to these specific needs.

Amidst these trends and developments, business initiatives focused on enhancing 3D audio systems and addressing supply chain disruptions are crucial for market players to maintain a competitive edge. With a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and consumer preferences, stakeholders can capitalize on opportunities across various sectors to drive growth in the global microphone market.

Market Overview

The Microphones Market is experiencing dynamic growth, driven by diverse factors across various sectors. In the defense sector, the demand for directional microphones is escalating, enhancing communication and surveillance capabilities. Emerging economies are witnessing increased adoption of 3D audio systems, catering to the entertainment segments. Business development initiatives are focusing on tapping into the growing demand for smartphones, which often integrate advanced microphone technology. The elderly population contributes significantly to the demand for hearing aids, propelling innovations in microphone designs for improved hearing assistance. This multifaceted market is characterized by a confluence of technological advancements and evolving consumer needs, indicating promising opportunities for players across the industry landscape.

Related Reports:

The HDMI cable market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 811.02 million.

The wearable technology market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 62.81 billion.

