Microporous Secures Final Funding for New Manufacturing Facility: Construction to Begin

Financing led by Elda River Capital Management, LLC ("Elda River") and Eagle Point Credit Management LLC ("Eagle Point") advances previously announced plant development.

DANVILLE, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microporous, a leading manufacturer of advanced battery separators and a portfolio company of Trent Capital Partners, today announced it has secured funding for its Danville, VA manufacturing facility. Financing is being provided by Trent, Eagle Point and Elda River. With comprehensive financing now in place, construction on the new plant is set to begin imminently.

The Danville facility will produce battery separators for lithium-ion batteries and, at full capacity, is expected to support approximately 65 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery production annually. The investment marks a critical step in expanding Microporous' ability to serve the rapidly growing demand for energy storage solutions across automotive, industrial, and grid applications.

"This is a pivotal milestone for Microporous as we move from planning into execution," said John Reeves, CEO of Microporous. "With the support of Trent, Eagle Point and Elda River, we are accelerating our expansion and strengthening our ability to deliver high-performance separator solutions for the lithium-ion battery market."

The new facility, which was previously announced, will significantly enhance Microporous' manufacturing footprint and is expected to contribute to regional economic development through job creation and long-term investment.

Ray Desrocher, Managing Partner of Trent Capital Partners added: "We are thrilled to support the next phase of Microporous' growth and for its continued expansion of lithium-ion separator production here in the U.S. A significant augmentation of the company's existing lithium-ion separator production capacity in Piney Flats, TN will position Microporous to serve this exploding market for years to come. We are pleased to partner with Eagle Point and Elda River and look forward to the start of construction."

"Eagle Point is thrilled to partner with Microporous to support this significant expansion of the company's battery separator manufacturing capabilities," said Jennifer Powers, Principal and Head of Infrastructure Credit at Eagle Point. "Our partnership with Microporous places Eagle Point at the forefront of financing critical supply chain resilience in the energy ecosystem. Microporous' deep operating history, experienced team and established market position made this a compelling opportunity for our energy-transition focused infrastructure business."

"We are excited to support Microporous as they launch this new chapter in the company's more than 90 year history," said Craig Rohr, Partner and Co-Founder at Elda River. "Establishing a state-of-the-art facility in Danville represents a significant advancement in re-shoring critical battery component production and contributing to the revitalization of U.S. industrial capabilities. We are proud to back a business that is driving innovation, job creation and energy security in the United States."

Construction is expected to begin May, 2026 with additional project details to be shared as development progresses.

About Microporous

Microporous is a global leader in the manufacturing of battery separators. Serving industries include automotive, industrial, and energy storage. The company is committed to advancing battery technology through high-performance, reliable separator solutions. Microporous maintains production facilities in Piney Flats, TN, Feistritz, Austria, and soon in Danville, VA.

About Trent Capital Partners

Trent Capital Partners was established in 2010 to invest in businesses where superior execution can generate superior returns. The firm believes that return on capital employed in a business is, above all else, the primary driver of value, and thereby, equity returns. Trent Capital Partners seeks to deploy capital in unique, asymmetric opportunities suited to growth, typically through a combination of market-driven and operationally-driven dynamics.

About Eagle Point Credit Management

Eagle Point® is an investment manager focused on private credit strategies in inefficient markets, including Portfolio Debt Securities, Regulatory Capital Relief transactions, Infrastructure Credit, Strategic Credit investments, Specialty Finance and CLO securities. Founded by Thomas Majewski in partnership with Stone Point Capital in 2012, Eagle Point manages $14 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors and has over 120 professionals. Please visit www.EaglePointCredit.com for more information.

About Elda River

Elda River Capital is a real assets investment firm focused on energy and energy infrastructure opportunities. The Elda River team has a long history of partnering with exceptional management teams to create value for its stakeholders. Since inception, Elda River has committed over $7.3 billion of capital across more than 74 completed investments. Elda River is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois. Visit www.eldariver.com for more information.

Microporous contact:

John Mahoney | Director, Sales & Marketing | [email protected]

Trent Capital contact:

Ray Desrocher | Managing Partner | Trent Capital Partners | [email protected]

Eagle Point contact:

Media | [email protected]

Elda River contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Microporous