Microporous Secures over Half a Billion Sq. Meters in Offtake Agreements

Long-term agreements account for the majority of planned capacity.

PINEY FLATS, Tenn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global battery separator manufacturer, Microporous, announced it has secured multiple Offtake Agreements totaling over half a billion square meters annually of its ionForce® battery separator products, which will support over 50 GWh of annual battery capacity. This secured demand supports Microporous' existing coated battery separator production line in Piney Flats, TN, and enabled a path to financing its factory expansion in Danville, Virginia, with a targeted start of production in 2027.

The agreements were signed with several domestic battery manufacturers whose products include a broad array of advanced, high-performance chemistries such as lithium-ion, sodium-ion, and lithium-sulfur. The agreements represent the majority of Microporous' existing and planned total production capacity over the next five years.

"These agreements demonstrate the trust our partners place in Microporous and the performance of our ionForce® separators across multiple battery platforms. With this committed demand, we are well-positioned to scale our operations, advance our Virginia expansion, and deliver the high-quality materials needed to power the next wave of energy innovation," states John Reeves, Chief Executive Officer at Microporous.

The Offtake Agreements bolster Microporous' Piney Flats, TN production line, which has been in operation since early 2025, and allowed Microporous to finalize financing for its expansion at the new Southern Virginia Megasite facility. The new VA plant is expected to begin production in late 2027 and reach full capacity in 2028.

In January 2025, Microporous announced a $100 million Department of Energy grant award under the Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program to support the existing separator coating plant in Piney Flats, Tennessee and the Danville, Virginia plant expansion. In July 2025, Microporous held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the successful startup of its first coated separator production line at its existing facility in Piney Flats, TN. The announced Offtake Agreements further bolster Microporous' expansion plans, commitment to innovation in advanced energy manufacturing, and efforts in strengthening domestic energy supply chain resilience.

About Microporous

Microporous is a global leader in the manufacturing of battery separators. Serving industries include automotive, industrial, and energy storage. The company is committed to advancing battery technology through high-performance, reliable separator solutions. Microporous maintains production facilities in Piney Flats, TN, Feistritz, Austria, and soon in Danville, VA.

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SOURCE Microporous