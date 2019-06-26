Microscopes: Worldwide Market Overview & Forecast (2016-2024) with Profiles on 51 Industry Players

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microscopes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Optical Microscopes

Charged Particle Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

The report also analyzes the worldwide market by the following End-Use Applications:



Semiconductor Manufacturing

Life Sciences

Materials

Nanotechnology

Others

The report profiles 51 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Bruker Corporation ( USA )

) Carl Zeiss AG ( Germany )

( ) Hitachi High Technologies America Inc. ( USA )

) Jeol USA Inc. ( USA )

Inc. ( ) JPK Instruments AG ( Germany )

) Keysight Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Leica Microsystems GmbH ( Germany )

) Nikon Corporation ( Japan )

) Olympus Corporation ( Japan )

) Optiscan Imaging Limited (OIL) ( Australia )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( USA )

) WITecWissenschaftlicheInstrumente & Technologie GmbH ( Germany )

Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Optical Microscopes

Charged Particle Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Microscopes - Market Snapshots

Microscopy - A Big Market Targeting Small Objects

Microscopes Market to Witness a Rapid Growth

Nanotechnology: The Fastest Growing Application Segment for Microscopes

The United States: The Dominant Market for Microscopes

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific Exhibit Huge Potential for Microscopes

Competition

Optical Microscopes Looses Share to Electron and Scanning Probe Microscopes

Robust Demand from End-Use Industries Benefits Electron Microscopes Market

Scanning Probe Market Witnesses Steady Growth

High Adoption of SPM across Research and Educational Institutes

High Equipment Cost: A Major Growth Restraint

Innovations to Drive the Global Market for Microscopes

Recent Technological Innovations in the Field of Microscopy

Lens-Free, On-Chip Imaging Devices

Fluorescence and Shadow Imaging

Holographic On-Chip Imaging

Imaging in 3D

Phase Recovery

Sensing

Lens-Free Microscopes - Future Outlook

Wireless, Open Source Miniature Microscope System

Transforming Smartphone into Microscope using Clip-on Technology

Prototype of a Portable, Multi Contrast, Smartphone-based Microscope Created

Advanced Firefly Microscope for Supporting Optogenetics Studies

Capitalizing on Strength of Optogenetics Approaches

Potential Uses

Cryo-Electron Microscopy - New Microscope Technology to Revolutionize Biochemistry

Direct Detection Technology Provides Greater Insight into Composition and Structure of Materials

Researchers Develop New Nobel-Winning Technology-based Super-Resolution Microscope

STED Microscopy

MINFLUX Technique

Combining AFM and SEM for Reaping the Best of Both Microscopy Imaging Methods

Novel Photonic Microscope Technologies to be developed under EU-Funded Project

TSOM Microscopy Technique for Measuring 3D Structures of Tiny Objects

Researchers at UCLA Develop Lens-Less Microscopy with High Resolution Capability

Hilo Microscopy Develops Affordable Alternative to Expensive Confocal Microscopes

STEHM, the Highest Ever Resolution Microscope Unveiled by Researchers

3D-CRT with Capability of Tracking Real Time 3D Position of Diffusing Nanoparticles



3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Focus on Life Science Research Drives Growth

Robust R&D in Nanotechnology to Drive the Microscopes Market

Growing Semiconductor Industry Drives Demand for Microscopes

Surgical Microscopes Market on a Growth Path

Availability of Advanced Tools to Boost Neuromicroscopy Market

A Trend towards Integrated Instrumentation

Automated Microscopes Market to Experience Healthy Growth

Microscopes Become Hi-Tech - Move towards Digital Imaging

Launch of Innovative Products Drives Digital Microscopes Market

Appealing Benefits to Fuel Adoption

Continuous Launch of New Products Remains Key Driver

Low Energy Electron Microscopes for Nanostructure Analysis

Critical Dimension-Scanning Electronic Microscope

Strong Demand for Microscopes Propels Medical Holography Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Background and Development

Microscopes of the 19th Century

Advances in Microscope Technology

Microscopy - Old Technology Attains New Life

Microscopically Performed Procedures

Surface Analysis Process

Manual Microscopic Analysis

A. Optical Microscopes

Principles of Operation

Innovations in Optical Microscopy

B. Charged Particle Microscopes

Applications

Types of Electron Microscopes

Transmission Electron Microscopes

Description

The Illuminating System

Imaging System

Image Recording System

Scanning Electron Microscopes

Description

Environmental and Variable Pressure SEMs

Advances in Scanning Electron Microscopes

Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopes

High Voltage Electron Microscopes

Comparison of Light Microscopes and Electron Microscopes

Drawbacks of Electron Optics

C. Scanning Probe Microscopes

Description

Working Principle

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFMs)

Scanning Tunneling Microscopes

D. Other Types of Microscopes

Elasticity Microscopes

Magnetic Force Microscopes

Force Modulation Microscopes

Pol-Scope and Differential Interference Contrast (DIC) Microscopes

Acoustic Microscopes

C-mode Scanning Acoustic Microscope (C-SAM)

Microscopes - Application Segments

Microscopes in Semiconductor Wafer Manufacturing

Microscopes in Life Sciences Research

Application Areas:

Medical Diagnostics & Surgery

Urinary Analysis

Use in Surgical Procedures

Artificial Joint Surface Smoothness Testing

Microscopes in Materials Research

Microscopes in Nanotechnology

Other Application Areas of Microscopes

Scanning Acoustic Microscopes in Tooling

Critical Dimension Atomic Force Microscopes in Meteorological Applications

Photon Tunneling Microscopes for Study of Silicon Wafers

Magnetic Resonance Force Microscopes Help Locate Electrostatic Repulsion of Electrons

SPMs in Surface Fabrication

AFMs in Study of Hot-Electron Lifetimes

AFM Employed in Analyzing Structure of Gold Plating on Electronic Components

Microscopes Reveal Flat Surface Morphology of SiO2 Films

Scanning Near-Field Microscopy Used in Characterization of Optical Fibers

Microscope to Study Calcium Sparking



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Nikon Releases New N-SIM S Super Resolution Microscope

WITec Introduces alpha300 Ri Inverted Raman

GE Healthcare Unveils DeltaVision Ultra Microscopy System

ZEISS Launches ZEISS GeminiSEM 450

KEYENCE Launches VHX-6000 Series Digital Microscope with Adaptive Multi-Lighting

ZEISS Unveils New Generation SEM

Olympus Unveils SpinSR10 Super-Resolution Imaging System

Olympus Introduces GX53 Inverted Metallurgical Microscope

Hitachi High-Technologies Unveils TM4000 Series Tabletop Microscope

Shimadzu Releases Flagship SPM-8100FM Scanning Probe Microscope

Hitachi High-Technologies Launches New Regulus Series of FE-SEM

Hitachi High-Technologies Introduces New HT7800 Series



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Bruker Takes Over IRM2

Thermo Fisher Scientific Takes Over Phenom-World

EMBL Spin-off Company Luxendo Taken Over by Bruker Corporation



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

By Product Segment

By End-Use Application



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

The United States: The Dominant Market for Microscopes

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Create Strong Demand for Surgical Microscopes

Increased Incidence of Cancer-An Opportunity Indicator for Microscopy Market

Export & Import Scenario

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Imports & Exports Scenario

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific Exhibit Huge Potential for Microscopes

APAC - A High Potential Market for Advanced Microscopy Techniques

B. Market Analytics



Total Companies Profiled: 79 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 104)

The United States (47)

(47) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (13)

(13) Europe (33)

(33) France (1)

(1)

Germany (14)

(14)

The United Kingdom (8)

(8)

Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (1)

